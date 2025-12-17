Gardner Minshew puts Andy Reid on notice about Chiefs QB role after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

With Patrick Mahomes injured, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will see a different player under center to finish the 2025 NFL season. Gardner Minshew‘s time has come, and the veteran quarterback has a point to prove.

Even if the Chiefs don’t have much at stake with their playoff chances already gone, Reid warned Minshew and the rest of players on expiring contracts that the next few weeks could determine their future in Kansas City.

Minshew had a rough introduction to the Chiefs’ lineup on Sunday, replacing an injured Mahomes down by three points and with the team’s postseason hopes on the line. He couldn’t save the season, throwing an interception that sealed the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Even so, the 29-year-old said he felt good stepping in, making it clear to Reid that he can be trusted during Mahomes’ absence.

“Yeah, I felt very comfortable to go in and execute the offense,” Minshew told reporters after the game, while showing remorse about the intercepted pass that ended with the Chiefs’ playoff aspirations.

Gardner Minshew looking on the sideline.

Minshew regrets interception vs. Chargers

While Minshew had already made two appearances for the team, it wasn’t until Sunday that he threw his first pass as a Chief. He logged a few snaps in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 7 against Las Vegas Raiders, his former team, without having much to do.

The situation against the Chargers was different though, which is why he attempted five passes, connecting one with Rashee Rice and completing two with Travis Kelce. However, his final attempt to find the veteran tight end didn’t go to plan, with Chargers safety Derwin James intercepting the pass to finish the game.

“They were in man coverage,” Minshew said of the interception, regretting his decision. “(I) tried to make, you know, take a shot to Trav (Travis Kelce). (I) probably should have kept it moving.”

Minshew’s three opportunities to impress Reid, Chiefs

Though winning may not matter that much for Chiefs fans at this point, Minshew has a job to fight for with Mahomes out until next year. The audition in front of Reid will start on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, who are 2-12 this year.

That game will be followed with a primetime showdown on Christmas against division rivals Denver Broncos, who are leading the race to win the AFC West after years of Chiefs‘ dominance.

Assuming he remains the starter in Week 18, Minshew’s final test will be against his former team, when the Chiefs visit the Raiders in the Sin City to conclude a frustrating campaign. Reid made it clear to Minshew that he believes in him to replace Mahomes, now it’s up to the quarterback to prove his coach right.