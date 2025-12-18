Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez rumors resurface after major career twist for Mexican star

Jake Paul has long dreamed of stepping into the ring with Canelo Alvarez. That ambition nearly became reality earlier this year before talks ultimately collapsed. Now, a dramatic twist in the Mexican icon’s career has reignited speculation that the blockbuster bout could finally happen.

On Wednesday, Terence Crawford stunned the boxing world by announcing his retirement. The decision came as a major surprise, especially considering reports that Crawford had agreed to a multi-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez after defeating him last September.

With Terence Crawford out of the picture, Saul Alvarez must now identify a new opponent for the first half of 2026—and Jake Paul suddenly emerges as a realistic option.

Jake Paul finds fresh motivation ahead of Anthony Joshua clash

Before any potential showdown with Canelo, Jake Paul faces the biggest test of his boxing career. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is set to take on Anthony Joshua this Friday, a fight that could reshape his standing in the sport.

A victory over Joshua would dramatically elevate Paul’s credibility, positioning him as a legitimate contender rather than a novelty act. Such a result could also strengthen his case to finally lure Alvarez into the ring.

Throughout their long-running feud, Canelo has repeatedly dismissed Paul as unworthy of sharing the ring with him. However, with Crawford retired and Paul on the verge of a career-defining opportunity, that stance may soon change.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua weigh-in results

On Thursday, Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua officially weighed in for their highly anticipated bout. The physical disparity between the two fighters was evident, with Joshua holding a significant edge in size and reach.

Final measurements: