NY Yankees, Dodgers, and top contenders reportedly struggle to meet Cody Bellinger’s sky-high demands

Cody Bellinger continues to dominate MLB offseason headlines as one of the sport’s most sought-after free agents. Teams, including the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, are reportedly struggling to meet the terms set by his agent, Scott Boras, leaving his next destination uncertain.

Bellinger, a two-time All-Star and former National League MVP, hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs across 152 games last season, showing he can still be a major contributor at the plate. His performance solidified his standing as a top-tier outfielder, making him a prime target for teams looking to strengthen their lineup.

After opting out of his 2026 contract with the Yankees, which included a $25 million guarantee, Bellinger became one of the most closely watched free agents. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Bellinger is still seeking “at least” six years and maybe more, underlining the ambitious nature of his contract expectations.

Boras and Bellinger’s price tag

According to Jack Curry of YES Network, Boras and Bellinger are seeking an eight-year, $400 million deal, with an average annual value around $50 million. Sources indicate that no team has come close to meeting that figure so far, and many analysts believe the eventual contract will land closer to $200 million or below.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees in action during the game against the Astros. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Yankees remain the front-runners

Despite the high asking price, the Yankees are still seen as the most likely destination if Bellinger returns to the Bronx. Yankees GM Brian Cashman has described Bellinger as a “great fit,” though the financial gap remains a key obstacle. Other teams, including the Dodgers, are reportedly monitoring the situation, but the outcome of this free-agent saga is far from certain.

