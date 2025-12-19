Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua purse: How much does the winner make?

Anthony Joshua’s long-anticipated return to the ring has been officially confirmed, setting up one of the most unconventional yet financially significant fights in modern boxing. The former heavyweight champion will face Jake Paul in a professional bout scheduled for December 19 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, marking Joshua’s first appearance after more than 14 months away from competition.

The matchup brings together two vastly different figures in the sport. Joshua, a former unified heavyweight titleholder, is seeking momentum ahead of a potential championship run in 2026, while Paul continues to leverage his crossover appeal as a YouTuber-turned-boxer to headline major events. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds, with both fighters wearing 10-ounce gloves.

Beyond the sporting intrigue, the bout has generated intense discussion across boxing circles due to its commercial scale. Promoted as a global event, the fight reflects the growing influence of crossover boxing and the willingness of elite fighters to engage in high-profile, non-traditional matchups.

How much money is at stake in Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the fight could generate a massive prize pool estimated at $184 million. The publication described the bout as a major money fight, driven by Joshua’s global profile and Paul’s proven ability to attract large audiences across multiple platforms.

How much will the winner make?

The massive prize pool for the bout is expected to be split evenly, meaning both Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul could earn around $92 million each, regardless of the outcome in the ring.

As the event approaches, the reported figures underline why the Joshua–Paul matchup has become one of the most talked-about boxing events of the year, combining elite pedigree and enormous financial stakes.