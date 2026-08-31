Odell Beckham Jr. lets Jalin Hyatt know his intentions about NY Giants’ No. 13 jersey

Jalin Hyatt used to have the No.13 jersey on the New York Giants. However, he was released, which prompted Odell Beckham Jr. to vouch for that number. But, now that the team brought back the then-released wideout, who’ll use the coveted jersey number?

The No.13 is usually seen as the bad luck number. However, Odell Beckham Jr. wants it. During a press conference, he said there “definitely will be some conversations” about No. 13. “It would be an honor and a privilege to put that back on,” OBJ concluded.

OBJ used No.13 for all his initial five seasons with the Giants. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year and created plenty of highlights with that jersey. His three Pro Bowl selections came with that number too.

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Jalin Hyatt’s stats with jersey No.13

Hyatt used the number ever since he got to the Giants. However, his stats are not as inspiring as OBJ’s. In fact, not even close. Hyatt had played 41 games and has 36 career-receptions for 470 yards.

If this is about meritocracy, OBJ is clearly the one deserving to choose the No.13. In fact, he actually made the 53-man roster, to which he reacted in a heartwarming way. Meanwhile, Hyatt looks like a player that will never live up to what the Giants hope he is.

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Why did the Giants brought Hyatt back?

The Giants brought Jalin Hyatt back onto their practice squad after he cleared waivers following final roster cuts. The team kept him around on the practice squad to continue developing his deep-threat speed without using an active 53-man roster spot.

However, after years of trying, one must wonder what is it that they see in Hyatt. He’s proven to not be the weapon the former third-round pick was supposed to be. At least for now, he’ll be in the practice squad.