Mary Stoiana’s profile: Age, height, social media, ethnicity, ranking, career and more of the tennis player

Mary Stoiana is emerging as one of the American players to watch, with her journey from Texas A&M to the WTA Tour drawing growing attention. Her story has plenty of twists beyond the court.

Mary Stoiana’s rise to the WTA Tour has been built on a college career that established her as one of the best players in the country. She became a standout at Texas A&M, where she reached No. 1 in the NCAA rankings.

Since turning professional, she has continued to climb. She won two ITF titles in 2025 and made a significant jump in 2026, reaching the US Open main draw after coming through qualifying for the first time at a Grand Slam.

Now ranked inside the WTA Top 125, she is entering a new stage of her career with her college success behind her. Her background, family, social media presence and rapid rise through the rankings offer a closer look of her story.

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How old is Mary Stoiana?

Mary Stoiana is 23 years old. She was born on May 6, 2003, in Southbury, Connecticut, and has recently made the transition from an outstanding college career at Texas A&M to the professional tour.

Mary Stoiana (Source: @marystoiana)

She spent four seasons at Texas A&M and became the most prolific player in program history. She finished her college career with a 138-20 singles record, including a remarkable 66-7 mark when playing at No. 1.

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Her professional breakthrough has accelerated in 2026. After climbing steadily through the rankings, she qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the US Open, defeating Yue Yuan in the final qualifying round.

How tall is Mary Stoiana?

Mary Stoiana is listed at 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 meters) by Texas A&M.

Her game is not built around overwhelming physical size. The WTA describes her as an all-court player who likes to change the pace, move forward and finish points at the net. Her favorite shot is her slice backhand.

Reese Brantmeier’s social media

Mary Stoiana’s Instagram account is @marystoiana. Her social media presence gives fans a look at her life away from competition as she makes the transition from college tennis to the professional circuit.

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Reese Brantmeier’s ethnicity

Mary Stoiana is American and has Romanian heritage through her father, Val Stoiana. Her father immigrated to the United States from Romania as a child before playing college tennis at St. John’s University.

Val also had a major influence on Mary’s development as a player. He played professionally after college and later became a coach, introducing Mary to tennis while also teaching her older brother.

She grew up in Southbury, Connecticut, alongside her family. Her mother, Kathleen Morrone, also played an important role in her development, eventually putting her career as an interior designer on hold to homeschool Mary and accompany her to tournaments.

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What is Mary Stoiana’s current ranking?

Mary Stoiana is ranked No. 122 in the WTA singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. That is also the highest singles ranking of her professional career to date.

Her climb has been one of the most notable parts of her first full season on the professional circuit. She started 2026 at No. 223 and steadily moved upward, reaching No. 122 by the end of August.

The ranking rise has also coincided with her arrival at the Grand Slam level. She qualified for the 2026 US Open main draw after winning three qualifying matches in New York.

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At what age did Mary Stoiana start playing tennis?

Mary Stoiana started playing tennis at around 4 years old. Her father, Val, introduced her to the sport while he was also teaching her older brother, and she quickly developed the fundamentals of the game.

She began competing in USTA junior events at age nine and later moved onto the international junior circuit. From 2018 through 2021, she won three ITF junior singles titles and one doubles title.

Her development accelerated during her teenage years. In 2019, she finished seventh at the USTA Girls’ 18 National Clay Court Championships, a result that helped attract the attention of Texas A&M.

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Who is Mary Stoiana’s coach?

Mary Stoiana has been coached by Fran Vittar since October 2025. Before turning professional, she spent her college career under Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver.

Weaver guided her through one of the most successful periods in Aggies women’s tennis history. Under him, she became the first Texas A&M player to reach No. 1 in the ITA singles rankings and the first Aggie to win the ITA National Player of the Year award.

How much prize money has Mary Stoiana earned?

Mary Stoiana has earned $259,749 in career prize money, according to the WTA’s current player statistics. The figure reflects her professional results through the 2026 season.

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Mary Stoiana (Source: @marystoiana)

The amount is particularly notable given that she spent the majority of her early professional development playing college tennis rather than competing full-time on the WTA Tour.

Her earnings have increased significantly during 2026 as she has progressed through larger tournaments and established herself inside the Top 150. Her first Grand Slam main-draw qualification at the US Open represents another important step in that progression.

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Mary Stoiana’s career highlights

2026 US Open qualifying: Stoiana reached her first Grand Slam main draw after defeating Harmony Tan, Katie Swan and Yue Yuan during qualifying in New York.

Career-high No. 122: Her professional ranking reached No. 122 in August 2026, completing a rapid rise from No. 223 at the beginning of the year.

ITA National Player of the Year: Stoiana became the first Texas A&M player to receive the award in 2024 after a standout junior season.

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NCAA team champion: She helped Texas A&M win the 2024 NCAA women’s tennis championship, the first national title in program history. Stoiana was also named NCAA Tournament MVP.

No. 1 college player: Stoiana became the first Aggie in program history to reach No. 1 in the ITA singles rankings, first reaching the top spot on November 15, 2023.

Two-time SEC Player of the Year: She won the award in both 2023 and 2024, establishing herself as the dominant player in the conference during that period.

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ITA All-American champion: Stoiana won the ITA All-American Singles Championship and used that run to reach No. 1 in the national rankings.

138 college singles wins: She finished her Texas A&M career with a 138-20 record, including an extraordinary 47-0 mark in dual matches played at the Aggies’ Mitchell Tennis Center.

Honda Award winner: Stoiana won the prestigious 2024 Honda Sports Award for women’s tennis after being a finalist in each of the previous two years.

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