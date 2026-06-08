Alex Bregman shares honest assessment of his struggles with the Cubs

Alex Bregmn isn’t hidding behind his teammates, hes talking the truth about how bad his game looks with the Chicago Cubs so far.

Alex Bregman is going through a slump at the plate with the Chicago Cubs right now. But he decided to speak the truth and avoid giving empty answers about the situation that is affecting his team at this stage of the 2026 season. It was probably one of the toughest admissions from him this year.

“I’ve been terrible. I need to play better,” was how Bregman started his declaration, which was shared on X by Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “Offensively, it’s been awful. I’ve failed many times in this game. I’ve struggled. I’ve started slow before, I’ve started fast before.”

Despite Bregman batting a .243 average with 5 home runs and 19 RBIs, what caught everyone’s attention is his .669 OPS, which places him 133rd among all players this year. Is it something for the Cubs to worry about? Yes, most starting infielders shouldn’t struggle that way.

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At least Bregman knows what’s happening

Bregman is crystal clear about his issues at the plate. After 263 at-bats and 64 hits, he’s ready to confront it with the best solution: keep working to get better. “When you’re struggling, there is only one way forward and that’s straight, head-on through it. It comes down to executing in the game. I haven’t executed all year.”

When asked about his concern with Alex Bregman’s slow start, Jed Hoyer referenced his start to 2024, where he indeed was worse up to this point than he is currently…and the numbers support that..



Bregman finished with 26 HRs and a 117 wRC+ in 2024. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/eT2w2hF6Ax — Northside Soundtrack (@CHC_DataDrive) June 6, 2026

The Cubs’ 34-32 situation isn’t all on Bregman. They still have some time to climb up in the NL Central standings, but if he can speed up his production at the plate, it could help with their goal to reach the MLB postseason. Right now, they are 7.5 games behind Milwaukee.

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Among Bregman’s teammates, there are other players struggling with an OPS just as much or worse than his. One of them is Dansby Swanson with a .606 OPS. As the starting shortstop, his production is down with only 37 hits and 28 RBIs this year.