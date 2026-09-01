Red Sox call up Jedixson Paez among other roster moves for a crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season

Jedixson Paz comes from Triple-A Worcester and now joins the Boston Red Sox for the final stretch of the 2026 MLB season.

The 2026 MLB season is entering a decisive stage, and the Boston Red Sox are still pushing for a postseason spot. According to the team’s official X account, Jedxison Pax was called up from Triple-A Worcester and will be one of the starting players available against the Seattle Mariners.

The pitcher, who also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, has a 2.92 ERA and a .159 BAA in three starts since being called up to Triple-A. The BoSox are strengthening their pitching staff, as they cannot afford to lose ground to the New York Yankees in the AL East.

The series against the Mariners began with a narrow 9-8 victory, and securing another win will be crucial. The Tampa Bay Rays continue to lead their division, so Boston will look to secure a Wild Card spot in some way.

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More moves in Boston

With just a handful of games remaining in the regular season, the Red Sox do not want to leave anything to chance. Looking ahead to what is coming, some players will be unavailable for Chad Tracy’s team.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/vis1I9eFGm — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 1, 2026

The team reinstated Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the 60-day IL, in addition to designating Brett Harris for assignment. Finally, Eduardo Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Worcester and, due to a lumbar strain, was placed on the 60-day IL.

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What’s next for Boston in the short term?

With a solid 75-63 record, the Red Sox are entering the final stretch with just 24 games remaining. Right now, they’re wrapping up a quick two-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park (Sept 1–2).

Immediately after, they hit the road for a key four-game divisional clash against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Sept 3–6), before heading back to Fenway to host the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game set (Sept 7–9).