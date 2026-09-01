Sebastian Gorzny’s profile: Who is the American tennis player? Age, height, parents, ranking, career and more

Sebastian Gorzny’s rise has taken him from junior success and college tennis to the biggest stage of his career. The American is now turning heads after making his Grand Slam debut at the 2026 US Open.

Sebastian Gorzny’s breakthrough is arriving at a major moment for American men’s tennis. The Texas Longhorn earned a 2026 US Open wild card after winning the American Collegiate Player Wild Card Playoff.

He made the opportunity count immediately in New York. He saved five match points against Raphael Collignon before winning a nearly four-hour thriller in five sets, securing his first Grand Slam main-draw victory.

His path to the US Open has been shaped by standout college tennis and success as a junior, including a Wimbledon boys’ doubles title alongside fellow American Alex Michelsen.

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How old is Sebastian Gorzny?

Sebastian Gorzny is 22 years old. The American was born on January 24, 2004, in California, and has reached a major new stage of his career in 2026 after completing his college career at the University of Texas.

Sebastian Gorzny on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

He spent his college career between TCU and Texas, becoming one of the top players in the NCAA. His final season with the Longhorns was particularly strong, as he finished No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings and earned the 2026 ITA National Senior Player of the Year award.

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His transition to the professional game immediately produced a significant opportunity. He won the USTA American Collegiate Player Wildcard Playoff in June, earning a spot in the 2026 US Open main draw.

How tall is Sebastian Gorzny?

Sebastian Gorzny is listed at 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 meters) by the University of Texas.

The California native plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand and has developed a game suited to the hard courts that dominate the American tennis calendar. His size also gives him a useful presence on serve and from the baseline.

What is Sebastian Gorzny’s current ranking?

Sebastian Gorzny is ranked No. 731 in the ATP singles rankings as of August 31, 2026. That is also the highest ATP ranking of his career to date.

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The ranking does not fully reflect the level he reached during his college career. Gorzny finished the 2026 NCAA season ranked No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings after posting a 26-8 record and collecting seven wins against Top-15 opponents.

His ATP ranking began moving quickly during the summer. He reached the final of an M25 tournament in Wichita and then earned his first Grand Slam main-draw opportunity through the US Open wildcard playoff.

At what age did Sebastian Gorzny start playing tennis?

Sebastian Gorzny started playing tennis at just two years old. His father introduced him to the sport and served as his coach during his earliest years.

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He later began competing extensively on the USTA and ITF junior circuits between the ages of 8 and 18. That development eventually led to one of the biggest achievements of his junior career: winning the 2022 Wimbledon boys’ doubles championship with fellow American Alex Michelsen.

He was also rated as high as the No. 3 junior prospect in the United States and reached a career-best ITF junior combined ranking of No. 38 in January 2022.

Who is Sebastian Gorzny’s coach?

Bruce Berque was Sebastian Gorzny’s head coach at the University of Texas. Berque oversaw his two seasons with the Longhorns and helped him develop into one of the leading players in college tennis.

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He joined Texas in 2024 after transferring from TCU, where he had already established himself as a high-level collegiate player. At Texas, he became an ITA All-American in singles and finished his senior season ranked No. 2 nationally.

For his final college season, he was also named the ITA National Senior Player of the Year. Texas won the 2026 ITA National Indoor Championship and reached the NCAA championship match, making his final season one of the strongest in the program’s recent history.

How much prize money has Sebastian Gorzny earned?

Sebastian Gorzny has earned $33,305 in career prize money, according to the ATP’s current player activity data. The figure includes his professional singles and doubles earnings recorded by the tour.

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Sebastian Gorzny (Source: @sebgorzny)

That total is still relatively small because he spent the majority of his recent seasons playing college tennis rather than competing full-time on the ATP Tour.

His professional earnings are now likely to increase after his 2026 US Open breakthrough. He qualified for the main draw through the American Collegiate Player Wildcard Playoff and then won his first Grand Slam match against Raphael Collignon in five sets.

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Sebastian Gorzny’s career highlights

2026 US Open debut: Gorzny received a main-draw wild card after winning the USTA American Collegiate Player Wildcard Playoff in Orlando.

First Grand Slam victory: Gorzny defeated Belgium’s Raphael Collignon in five sets in the first round of the 2026 US Open, saving five match points before winning the deciding-set tiebreak.

2026 ITA National Senior Player of the Year: The American received the award after a standout final college season with Texas.

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NCAA national runner-up: Gorzny helped Texas reach the 2026 NCAA championship match, where the Longhorns lost to Virginia. He was Texas’ No. 1 singles player in the final.

ITA National Indoor champion: Gorzny was part of the Texas team that won the program’s first ITA National Indoor Championship in 2026. He was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

No. 2 in college tennis: He finished the 2026 season ranked No. 2 in the ITA singles rankings after going 26-8 and recording 13 victories over Top-50 opponents.

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2022 Wimbledon junior doubles champion: Gorzny won the Wimbledon boys’ doubles title alongside Alex Michelsen, defeating Gabriel Debru and Paul Inchauspé in the final.

TCU national champion: Before transferring to Texas, Gorzny helped TCU win the 2024 NCAA men’s team championship and the 2023 ITA National Indoor Championship.

2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year: During his time at TCU, Gorzny was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year and earned All-Big 12 honors in doubles.

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