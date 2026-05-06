Framber Valdez’s MLB suspension impacts Tigers rotation: Potential replacements

The Detroit Tigers are scrambling to stabilize their starting rotation as they face yet another setback: Framber Valdez has been handed a suspension by MLB.

The Detroit Tigers’ starting rotation has taken yet another hit. MLB announced today that Framber Valdez has been handed a six-game suspension following his actions in a recent matchup against the Boston Red Sox, further thinning a pitching staff that is already reeling from recent losses.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the suspension is effective immediately. Valdez will remain sidelined for the remainder of the Tigers’ current series against the Red Sox as he begins serving his time.

With a vacancy now open, the Tigers will likely look to Ty Madden, Keider Montero, Yoniel Curet, or Tyler Holton to fill Valdez’s spot in the rotation, especially with ace Tarik Skubal currently sidelined.

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This blow comes at a brutal time for Detroit, arriving on the heels of the news that ace Skubal requires surgery and is set for a lengthy stint on the shelf. With their two best arms now unavailable, the Tigers face a daunting task as they search for internal solutions to fill the massive voids at the top of their rotation.

After giving up back-to-back home runs, Framber Valdez hit Trevor Story, and the benches cleared 👀



Valdez has been ejectedpic.twitter.com/HPtJbMcny5 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 5, 2026

Projected rotation for the Tigers

With Valdez and Skubal sidelined, the Tigers must turn to their farm system to fill the massive voids in their starting staff. Losing two of their most prominent arms is a significant blow, forcing the club to lean on a mix of veteran depth and rookie potential.

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Projected Tigers’ rotation:

Jack Flaherty (RHP)

Justin Verlander (RHP)

Keider Montero (RHP)

Ty Madden (RHP)

Tyler Holton (LHP)

Detroit is now heavily reliant on veteran ace Justin Verlander, who joined the club on a one-year deal. Expectations are sky-high for the future Hall of Famer as he anchors a rotation filled with fresh faces tasked with stepping up to meet the challenges of the upcoming schedule.