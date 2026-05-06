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How Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh are sparking a Phillies turnaround in the regular season

Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh are fueling a frenzy across the Philadelphia Phillies' fanbase, as the duo continues to put up stellar numbers during a dominant regular-season stretch.

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his two-run home run with Brandon Marsh #16.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his two-run home run with Brandon Marsh #16.

Since Don Mattingly took the managerial reins, the Philadelphia Phillies have rediscovered their identity. In the midst of this midseason turnaround, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh have emerged as the catalysts driving the franchise’s resurgence.

The Phillies have played eight games under Mattingly’s leadership, and both stars have flourished. Here is a look at the production from the duo during the Mattingly era:

  • Bryce Harper’s Stats:
    • Games Played: 8
    • Batting Average: .344
    • Hits: 11
    • Home Runs: 4 (including a current three-game home run streak)
    • RBIs: 8
    • Runs Scored: 6
  • Brandon Marsh’s Stats:
    • Games Played: 8
    • Batting Average: .367
    • Hits: 11
    • RBIs: 3
    • Runs Scored: 5
    • Strikeouts: A significant 15% reduction in K-rate compared to early April.

Harper recently addressed the Phillies’ turnaround under Mattingly, noting a palpable shift in the clubhouse atmosphere compared to the team’s sluggish start under Rob Thomson.

Breaking down the Phillies’ last eight matchups

To understand the full impact of Harper and Marsh during Mattingly’s tenure, let’s look at the game-by-game results and how these two stars contributed to the Phillies’ recent hot streak:

See also

Phillies manager Don Mattingly pays heartfelt tribute to John Sterling

DateOpponentResultBryce Harper ImpactBrandon Marsh Impact
Apr 28MarlinsW 4–31-for-3, HR (1), RBI (1)2-for-4, 2B, RBI (1)
Apr 29MarlinsW 5–22-for-4, 2B, R (1)1-for-3, R (1)
Apr 30MarlinsW 3–10-for-2, 2 BB, R (1)1-for-4, RBI (1)
May 1MarlinsW 6–52-for-4, 2B, RBI (2)2-for-4, R (1)
May 2MarlinsL 0–40-for-3, 2 SODNP (Minor elbow soreness)
May 3MarlinsW 7–21-for-4, 1 BB, R (1)2-for-4, RBI (1)
May 4MarlinsW 1–03-for-4, HR (1), RBI (1)0-for-2, 1 BB
May 5AthleticsW 9–12-for-5, 2 HR, RBI (3)3-for-5, R (2)

The “Mattingly” difference

Before this run, the Phillies were tied for the worst record in baseball (9–19). In just eight days, Harper and Marsh have combined for 22 hits and 11 RBIs, leading the team to a .875 winning percentage under their new manager.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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