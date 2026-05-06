How Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh are sparking a Phillies turnaround in the regular season

Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh are fueling a frenzy across the Philadelphia Phillies' fanbase, as the duo continues to put up stellar numbers during a dominant regular-season stretch.

Since Don Mattingly took the managerial reins, the Philadelphia Phillies have rediscovered their identity. In the midst of this midseason turnaround, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh have emerged as the catalysts driving the franchise’s resurgence.

The Phillies have played eight games under Mattingly’s leadership, and both stars have flourished. Here is a look at the production from the duo during the Mattingly era:

Bryce Harper’s Stats: Games Played: 8 Batting Average: .344 Hits: 11 Home Runs: 4 (including a current three-game home run streak) RBIs: 8 Runs Scored: 6

Brandon Marsh’s Stats: Games Played: 8 Batting Average: .367 Hits: 11 RBIs: 3 Runs Scored: 5 Strikeouts: A significant 15% reduction in K-rate compared to early April.



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Harper recently addressed the Phillies’ turnaround under Mattingly, noting a palpable shift in the clubhouse atmosphere compared to the team’s sluggish start under Rob Thomson.

Did he catch it?!



Bryce Harper got enough for his 2nd home run of the night 🔔 pic.twitter.com/oiBAWYpYdl — MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2026

Breaking down the Phillies’ last eight matchups

To understand the full impact of Harper and Marsh during Mattingly’s tenure, let’s look at the game-by-game results and how these two stars contributed to the Phillies’ recent hot streak:

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Date Opponent Result Bryce Harper Impact Brandon Marsh Impact Apr 28 Marlins W 4–3 1-for-3, HR (1), RBI (1) 2-for-4, 2B, RBI (1) Apr 29 Marlins W 5–2 2-for-4, 2B, R (1) 1-for-3, R (1) Apr 30 Marlins W 3–1 0-for-2, 2 BB, R (1) 1-for-4, RBI (1) May 1 Marlins W 6–5 2-for-4, 2B, RBI (2) 2-for-4, R (1) May 2 Marlins L 0–4 0-for-3, 2 SO DNP (Minor elbow soreness) May 3 Marlins W 7–2 1-for-4, 1 BB, R (1) 2-for-4, RBI (1) May 4 Marlins W 1–0 3-for-4, HR (1), RBI (1) 0-for-2, 1 BB May 5 Athletics W 9–1 2-for-5, 2 HR, RBI (3) 3-for-5, R (2)

The “Mattingly” difference

Before this run, the Phillies were tied for the worst record in baseball (9–19). In just eight days, Harper and Marsh have combined for 22 hits and 11 RBIs, leading the team to a .875 winning percentage under their new manager.