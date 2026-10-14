NY Mets reportedly favored to beat NY Yankees, Dodgers in Tarik Skubal sweepstakes

Tarik Skubal is set to be one of the biggest players in the free agency market, and reports suggest the New York Mets could come away with him.

Tarik Skubal and the Los Angeles Dodgers have their hands full taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. Whether they move on or not in the 2026 MLB Postseason, that won’t be the only dramatic chapter involving both the Dodgers and their rental ace. After the season ends, Skubal will become a free agent, and that’s when things will get really interesting, as the starting pitcher will become anyone’s game, within reach of the two baseball clubs in the Big Apple: the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

And in the City That Never Sleeps, the two organizations are wide awake, daydreaming of the day they will go all the way again. That’s a road that could very well lead them to hand Skubal the piggy-bank-shattering contract he’s after, which he’ll surely get before the 2027 MLB campaign.

According to a report, if it comes down to a three-horse race between the Dodgers, Yankees, and Mets—and it very well could—the latter may have the upper hand. The Orange and Blue are the most desperate of the bunch, which is saying a lot, and that could make David Stearns and Steve Cohen sign on the dotted line for a contract that can make the hairs on Skubal’s right arm stand up.

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“The Skubal sweepstakes could come down to which of the Mets, Dodgers or Yankees would be most willing to take the risk. And of those three clubs, the Mets may have the clearest need for a No. 1 starter this winter,” Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report stated.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal’s contract projections

“The average projected contract was eight years and $355 million, which is a $44.6 million average annual value (AAV),” Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reported on the situation as the MLB landscape gears up for a roller-coaster of an offseason, with Skubal’s future sitting in the front row.

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The Mets already have the highest payroll in all of MLB and could be looking to add yet another ginormous contract to the mix. To say they will be in a World Series-or-bust year would be an understatement.

However, considering they just missed the playoffs and seem fine with making no drastic changes to their brass, we may actually be wrong to assume the organization is placing such expectations on itself. Maybe they’re only saying that publicly without holding themselves to the same standard behind closed doors.

NY Mets could make — another — splash

A lot can be said about the Mets’ deficiencies and shortcomings, but there is no doubt about their willingness to spend, especially when they’re competing against the Yankees and Dodgers in a bidding war. In the winter of 2026-27, fans across MLB may see another historic spending battle between these three teams for the best pitcher available: Tarik Skubal.

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