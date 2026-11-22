Jalen Hurts has officially been ruled out for the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 11 clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His absence adds another challenge for Nick Sirianni as Philadelphia looks to turn its season around.

Ten weeks into the 2026 NFL season, Jalen Hurts remains one of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ biggest absences, and his situation is far more serious than a typical injury setback. The quarterback will miss the Week 11 matchup against the Steelers.

He continues dealing with a medical condition that has kept him away from football activities since October. His health concerns emerged after the Week 4 game against the Rams, when he suffered an issue involving his left calf.

Further medical examinations revealed a much more complicated diagnosis, forcing the Eagles to place their starting quarterback on injured reserve on October 17. The subsequent medical update raised even greater concerns.

Advertisement

What happened to Jalen Hurts?

The Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, confirmed that Jalen Hurt had been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning blood clots in both lungs.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Although he is clinically stable and doctors expect a full recovery, his treatment involves blood thinners, which prevent him from participating in contact football. Nick Sirianni confirmed Joe Milton as the starter QB.

Advertisement

He initially reported discomfort in his left calf after being cleated during the team’s Week 4 loss on October 4. However, subsequent medical examinations revealed that the problem was more serious than a typical calf injury.

According to the October 15 statement, he first sought treatment for his calf on October 8. An ultrasound performed in London on October 10, ahead of the Week 5 game against the Jaguars, detected a superficial blood clot.

The situation changed after a follow-up ultrasound on October 14 revealed movement in the clot. They subsequently ruled him out of its Week 6 matchup against the Panthers and placed him on injured reserve on October 17.

Advertisement

This condition requires anticoagulation treatment, commonly known as blood thinners. Although those medications are important to prevent additional clotting, they also make contact sports dangerous because of the increased risk of bleeding.

What did the Eagles say about Jalen Hurts’ condition?

The Eagles confirmed that Hurts was clinically stable, had a very good prognosis and was expected to make a full recovery, but would not be allowed to participate in contact activities while taking blood thinners.

Philadelphia emphasized that doctors expected him to have no long-term effects from the condition. The team also explained that he would be able to resume contact football activities once he was no longer taking blood thinners.

Advertisement

Will Jalen Hurts miss the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Yes, Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season. Although the Eagles have not announced a specific return date, the quarterback’s treatment make a return before the end of the campaign unlikely.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he was expected to need approximately three months to recover from the condition. That timeline made his return during the regular season doubtful.

The Eagles subsequently placed him on injured reserve on October 17, leaving them without their starting QB for at least four games. By November 20, the expectation had become clearer: Hurts’ 2026 campaign was considered over.

Advertisement

Key takeaways