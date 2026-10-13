Brewers’ bullpen reaches historic milestone in NLCS Game 2 vs. Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers’ dominant bullpen has been the engine behind their strong NLCS run against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unbelievable, yet entirely on brand. That’s the story of the Milwaukee Brewers‘ dominant NLCS run against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Holding a commanding series lead, Milwaukee continues to reach new heights, punctuated by an extraordinary pitching effort in Game 2.

The Brewers’ bullpen tossed five perfect innings against the Dodgers in Game 2, setting a Major League record for the most perfect relief innings in a single postseason game. That lights-out relief effort propelled Milwaukee to a 7–4 victory, giving them a 2–0 series cushion.

Four Milwaukee relievers combined to retire all 15 batters faced with seven strikeouts to lock down the victory: Dustin May (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K), JoJo Romero (Win: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K), Abner Uribe (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K), and Aaron Ashby (Save: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K).

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Those dominant numbers make Dodgers manager Dave Roberts look foolish for dismissing the Brewers after dropping Game 1. Staring at an 0–2 hole following Milwaukee’s bullpen masterclass, Los Angeles now faces urgent questions regarding its pitching strategy as the NLCS shifts locations.

Brewers’ rotation creating waves since regular season

Anchored at the top by Jacob Misiorowski’s breakout campaign, the unit set a high standard of power pitching early on. Misiorowski made a team-leading 30 starts and established himself as a legitimate frontline ace, pairing elite velocity with late movement to consistently neutralize power-packed lineups and anchor the rotation through the dog days of summer.

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Beyond its top-tier starter, Milwaukee relied heavily on exceptional youth and depth to maintain its relentless pace atop the NL Central. Acquired starter Kyle Harrison provided essential durability across 28 starts, delivering several high-strikeout gems along the way.

Even more impressive was how seamlessly the front office integrated top prospects into the mix. Rookie starters Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, and Brandon Sproat combined for an astounding 77 starts throughout the campaign without missing a beat.

Key takeaways

Milwaukee’s bullpen pitched five perfect innings during a 7–4 Game 2 victory.

during a 7–4 Game 2 victory. Dustin May, JoJo Romero, Abner Uribe, and Aaron Ashby combined to retire 15 straight batters.

combined to retire 15 straight batters. Frontline ace Jacob Misiorowski anchored Milwaukee’s rotation with a team-leading 30 starts.

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