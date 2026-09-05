Dodgers’ Dave Roberts provides concerning injury update on Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading into the postseason with lingering uncertainty surrounding superstar Shohei Ohtani after manager Dave Roberts delivered a concerning injury update.

As manager Dave Roberts shifts his focus toward October, the Los Angeles Dodgers are facing a major concern regarding Shohei Ohtani. Following the superstar’s last appearance on Sept. 2, Roberts delivered an unsettling injury update on the Japanese two-way icon.

Roberts confirmed that Ohtani remains “day-to-day.” While the club is holding out hope that he can avoid a stint on the injured list, the manager expressed a distinct lack of confidence, leaving the superstar’s immediate availability in serious doubt.

With the postseason rapidly approaching, the Dodgers now find themselves playing a waiting game with Ohtani, the generational talent whose presence in the lineup is pivotal to their stretch run and World Series aspirations.

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While the Dodgers remain fixated on the pennant race, the front office continues to explore roster upgrades. A recent report revealed that Los Angeles targeted two New York Yankees catchers leading up to the trade deadline to bolster backstop depth.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out.

How can Roberts manage Ohtani’s potential absence?

Offensively, losing Ohtani’s middle-of-the-order presence leaves a void, but Roberts can leverage an elite core anchored by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez to absorb those lost plate appearances.

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By sliding Betts and Freeman seamlessly into top-of-the-order roles, the Dodgers ensure consistent run production while turning the vacated Designated Hitter spot into a strategic rest tool.

The Dodgers’ roster construction gives the front office the flexibility to prioritize long-term health without sacrificing short-term divisional standings. Integrating versatile bench assets and utility options keeps defense tight while allowing key everyday players to cycle through DH duties.

Ohtani’s performance this season

While Ohtani’s offensive output hasn’t quite matched his historic pace from previous seasons, he remains a vital force in the lineup. Managing both hitting and pitching duties throughout the campaign likely accounts for the slight dip in his overall numbers.

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Here is a breakdown of his statistics in the 2026 MLB season:

Games Played (G): 133

Plate Appearances (PA): 592

At-Bats (AB): 499

Batting Average (AVG): .279

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .381

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .525

OPS: .906

Home Runs (HR): 30

Runs Batted In (RBI): 80

Runs Scored (R): 89

Hits (H): 139

Doubles (2B): 25

Triples (3B): 4

Walks (BB): 81

Stolen Bases (SB): 11