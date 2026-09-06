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Aaron Boone gives clarity over NY Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt’s return as RP performs in Triple A

The New York Yankees might have Clarke Schmidt services back very soon, per manager Aaron Boone.

Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees

While Aaron Boone provided an ambiguous answer regarding Aaron Judge‘s return, the New York Yankees manager was way clearer regarding relieving pitcher Clarke Schmidt, who is playing in Triple A.

According to Gary Phillips of New York Daily News Sports, Boone said Schmidt needs “at least a couple more” rehab outings in Triple A before making a full return to the Yankees’ MLB roster.

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Sidelined since July 2025 after tearing his UCL and undergoing elbow surgery, Schmidt is now close to being back on the mound for the ‘Bronx Bombers‘, who could use him back in the rotation as a valuable bullpen asset.

Schmidt’s stats before injury

Schmidt’s absence has been a long one. In fact, he hasn’t played since last year, though he was very serviceable back then. Now, the hope is his form is at least as good as it was before undergoing surgery.

StatisticPre-Injury Value
Record (W-L)4-4
Earned Run Average (ERA)3.32
Innings Pitched (IP)78.2
Strikeouts / Walks (K:BB)73:30
WHIP1.09
See also

NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides significant update on Giancarlo Stanton’s availability

Is the Yankees’ bullpen needing Schmidt?

As the team enters the final stretch of the September 2026 pennant race, the New York Yankeesbullpen is running on fumes and navigating major stability issues. Hence, Schmidt’s return couldn’t come at a better time.

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Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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