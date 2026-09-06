Aaron Boone gives clarity over NY Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt’s return as RP performs in Triple A

The New York Yankees might have Clarke Schmidt services back very soon, per manager Aaron Boone.

While Aaron Boone provided an ambiguous answer regarding Aaron Judge‘s return, the New York Yankees manager was way clearer regarding relieving pitcher Clarke Schmidt, who is playing in Triple A.

According to Gary Phillips of New York Daily News Sports, Boone said Schmidt needs “at least a couple more” rehab outings in Triple A before making a full return to the Yankees’ MLB roster.

Sidelined since July 2025 after tearing his UCL and undergoing elbow surgery, Schmidt is now close to being back on the mound for the ‘Bronx Bombers‘, who could use him back in the rotation as a valuable bullpen asset.

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Schmidt’s stats before injury

Schmidt’s absence has been a long one. In fact, he hasn’t played since last year, though he was very serviceable back then. Now, the hope is his form is at least as good as it was before undergoing surgery.

Clarke Schmidt strikeouts are BACK! pic.twitter.com/DQBMLYjsqA — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 29, 2026

Statistic Pre-Injury Value Record (W-L) 4-4 Earned Run Average (ERA) 3.32 Innings Pitched (IP) 78.2 Strikeouts / Walks (K:BB) 73:30 WHIP 1.09

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Is the Yankees’ bullpen needing Schmidt?

As the team enters the final stretch of the September 2026 pennant race, the New York Yankees‘ bullpen is running on fumes and navigating major stability issues. Hence, Schmidt’s return couldn’t come at a better time.