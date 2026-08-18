Shohei Ohtani reveals important injury update on his knee after his latest bullpen session with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is slowly recovering from his knee injury, which is crucial for the Los Angeles Dodgers at this point in the season.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers’ status as contenders is undeniable, injuries to their pitching staff have led to a dip in results. Shohei Ohtani has been steadily making a positive recovery from his knee injury, and not only did he say he is feeling better, but he will also have another bullpen session.

“Felt good the next day, and I should be throwing another bullpen tomorrow, assuming everything feels good,” he said after Dodgers’ 11-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Dave Roberts can be hopeful about getting his biggest star back at full strength.

The Dodgers’ offensive struggles have been a concern for the manager during this stretch of the season. Now that Ohtani appears to be getting back to full strength, the future looks promising.

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Elite pitching rotation for the Dodgers

At full strength, it’s clear that the Dodgers have one of the most formidable pitching rotations in the league. Alongside Ohtani, they have Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tarik Skubal, two elite pitchers in MLB.

Tarik Skubal of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout.

In addition, despite dealing with various injuries, Dave Roberts has more options at his disposal. Blake Snell is back after missing an extended period, while Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone are working their way back through rehab assignments in the minor leagues. Meanwhile, Justin Wrobleski was recently added to the injured list.

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Ohtani’s numbers on the mound

In 14 starts across 85.2 innings of work on the mound in 2026, Shohei Ohtani has posted an impressive 8–2 record alongside a dominant 1.79 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. Armed with elite strikeout metrics—highlighted by 95 strikeouts (9.98 K/9) against just 26 walks—his overall pitching contributions have been worth roughly 3.0 WAR, anchoring the Dodgers’ rotation with true frontline performance.