Dodgers’ Dave Roberts puts pressure on Edwin Diaz ahead of October

With another postseason berth locked up, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts faces crucial decisions regarding his October roster, and whether right-hander Edwin Diaz will be part of it. Diaz is currently on a minor league rehabilitation assignment in Triple-A, working to rediscover his form before the playoffs begin.

Roberts offered a blunt assessment regarding the veteran reliever’s potential return to the big league bullpen. “He needs to pitch better. It hasn’t been good,” Roberts said of Diaz’s ongoing effort to regain his rhythm ahead of the postseason.

In his initial outings with Los Angeles, Diaz struggled mightily with both velocity and command. Over 16 appearances, he was hit hard to the tune of an 11.85 ERA and a 2.56 WHIP, surrendering 18 earned runs in just 13.2 innings.

Advertisement

With Shohei Ohtani sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Diaz was initially expected to play a key role out of the bullpen down the stretch. However, Roberts’ candid evaluation poured cold water on those expectations, making it clear that Diaz won’t return until he proves he can effectively execute his pitches.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz.

Is there a realistic path to the playoff roster for Diaz?

Despite Diaz working diligently to rebuild his form, his role in the Dodgers‘ pursuit of a championship run remains deeply uncertain. Los Angeles simply cannot afford unreliability in high-leverage October situations.

Advertisement

Diaz’s chances of making the postseason cut will depend on a dramatic late turn of performance in Triple-A, or an unexpected opening in the bullpen created by an injury or fatigue to another reliever on the staff.

Diaz’s Triple-A rehab performance

During his rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Diaz has continued to battle severe command issues. Giving up multiple earned runs in key appearances, his minor league outings have raised serious red flags regarding his readiness to rejoin the Dodgers’ bullpen.

Games Played (G): 11

Wins – Losses (W-L): 1 – 1

Earned Run Average (ERA): 8.00

Innings Pitched (IP): 9.0

Strikeouts (SO): 15

WHIP: 1.78

Advertisement