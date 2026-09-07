Quentin Lake makes bold comparison between Rams and Dodgers

The Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Dodgers are both perennial contenders, and safety Quentin Lake has stated the comparison is accurate.

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Rams are as star-studded as an NFL team can be. In fact, for safety Quentin Lake, he gets the backlash and pressure they’re facing. After all, he made a comparison that the team is going full Los Angeles Dodgers.

“You know all these other teams probably hate us. They think we’re like the new Dodgers or something like that,” Lake said, according to Gary Klein of the LA Times. The Dodgers are seen as the ‘team to beat‘ in the MLB given how many stars they have on the roster. The Rams have reached that level.

Lake, who is one of the team’s captains, will have new partners on the secondary with stars like Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Add that pair to the fact that Aaron Donald is back and they traded for Myles Garrett, and you can see why people would actually compare them to the Dodgers.

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The Rams are elite in every area of the roster

Offense is undoubtedly a top-tier unit for the Rams. They have the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford, elite WR duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, a top-tier running game with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, and solid tight end depth.

Rams safety Quentin Lake on the team this year:



“You know all these other teams probably hate us. They think we’re like the new Dodgers or something like that.”



(@LATimesklein) pic.twitter.com/bocpOy6epo — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 6, 2026

As for the defense, two future Hall of Famers are in the trenches with Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, joined by the likes of Poona Ford and Byron Young. Then, Lake, Watson, and McDuffie round up a great secondary. Then, you have a highly-touted defensive coordinator in Chris Shula and arguable the NFL’s best head coach in Sean McVay.

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How many games are the Rams projected to win?

Vegas odds have the Rams as the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Rams are also projected to win the most games in the regular season. They are expected to win around 11-to-12 games according to the lines.

The Dodgers have had plenty of success with this method. The Rams hope their aggressive approach pays off just like it did for their MLB counterparts. After all, they are going all in for players in their prime, as opposed to a patient rebuild.