Dodgers’ Edgardo Henriquez to miss rest of regular season, eyes October return

As the Los Angeles Dodgers chase a three-peat, manager Dave Roberts considers Edgardo Henriquez a strong contender for the postseason roster.

As the postseason approaches, the Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing history, aiming for a three-peat, a feat no franchise has ever accomplished in Major League Baseball. As manager Dave Roberts finalized his October roster, reliever Edgardo Henriquez emerged as a strong candidate to lock down a spot in the bullpen.

However, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Henriquez’s postseason availability hinges on upcoming MRI results on his back. The injury has already officially ruled the right-hander out for the remainder of the regular season.

Henriquez has developed into a reliable high-leverage power arm in Los Angeles’ relief corps. Known for his elite fastball velocity and rapid ascent through the farm system, he turned into a vital bridge late in games during a breakout 2026 campaign.

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With key contributors like Edwin Diaz still uncertain for the postseason due to lack of performance, Roberts is eager for the rest of his roster to reach full strength heading into the stretch run.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Bobby Miller and placed RHP Edgardo Henriquez on the injured list with low back discomfort. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 14, 2026

Who can replace Henriquez on the roster?

Henriquez was providing standout relief performance for Los Angeles, making his injury a notable blow to a pitching staff already adjusting to Diaz’s struggles and Shohei Ohtani’s stint on the injured list.

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Rookie left-hander Justin Wrobleski could step up to fill Henriquez’s vacancy for the remainder of the regular season while other key arms work their way back, including Roki Sasaki, who is currently undergoing rehab with the medical staff.

In the rotation, Roberts can rely on aces like Tarik Skubal and veteran Blake Snell to anchor the pitching staff. Even with the mounting injuries, the Dodgers hope their recovering stars can return in time for October to help secure that elusive third straight World Series title.