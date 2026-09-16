What happens if Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Cruz Azul today in 2026 Campeones Cup?

With Inter Miami set to clash with Cruz Azul today in the 2026 Campeones Cup, expectations are high for a high-stakes showdown that promises plenty of drama on both sides.

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will clash for silverware today, as the 2026 Campeones Cup crown hangs in the balance. With Lionel Messi expected to feature for the MLS side, fans are bracing for a high-stakes matchup between two powerhouse clubs eager to add another trophy to their collection.

The Herons confirmed that Kily Gonzalez will take the helm for today’s crucial fixture. Having secured his official paperwork, the newly appointed manager is officially ready to direct the squad following Guillermo Hoyos’ tenure as interim coach.

La Maquina, meanwhile, are out to prove their championship credentials. Fresh off snapping Toluca’s winning streak, Cruz Azul aim to keep their momentum rolling and lift their second piece of silverware in 2026, following their Liga MX Clausura title back in May.

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With Messi aiming to maintain his dominant track record against Liga MX opposition, anticipation is high for what promises to be a hard-fought battle for regional bragging rights.

The ultimate champion will be crowned in Miami 🌴🏆



🩷🖤 @InterMiamiCF vs. @CruzAzul 🚂



📍Nu Stadium | September 16th pic.twitter.com/h2rwz3PK4T — Campeones Cup (@CampeonesCup) August 27, 2026

What happens if Inter Miami beat Cruz Azul today?

If Inter Miami defeat Cruz Azul today, they will automatically claim the 2026 Campeones Cup. Margin of victory does not matter, a win in regulation secures the trophy outright.

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A victory would mark their first unofficial title in Inter Miami’s franchise history since launching professional operations in 2018, as FIFA and Concacaf don’t recognize the Campeones Cup as an official trophy. It would also extend Messi’s legendary run in South Florida, securing his fifth trophy since joining MLS.

What happens if Inter Miami and Cruz Azul tie today?

If the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, the 2026 Campeones Cup champion will be decided directly by a penalty shootout. There is no extra time played in this competition.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Cruz Azul today?

If Inter Miami fall to Cruz Azul today, the Mexican side will hoist the 2026 Campeones Cup trophy. That result would mark Cruz Azul’s first-ever Campeones Cup title, avenging their 2-0 defeat to the Columbus Crew in 2021.