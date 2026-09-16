Lionel Messi’s record against Liga MX teams ahead of 2026 Campeones Cup vs Cruz Azul

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will face off in the 2026 Campeones Cup, a trophy that pits the reigning MLS champions against the Liga MX champions. This will mark the 11th time Lionel Messi has faced a Mexican side, between his time at Barcelona and with the Herons, with six of those matches coming in official competitions.
Messi’s record against Mexican teams stands at four wins, one draw, one loss, and four goals. In friendly matches, he remains unbeaten, with one win, three draws, and two goals.
Inter Miami will look to become the fourth U.S. team to win the Campeones Cup, joining Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, and New York City FC. Can Lionel Messi once again tip the scales in his favor and add another title to his already extensive trophy cabinet?
Messi has the edge against Mexican teams
Since joining MLS, Messi has enjoyed facing Liga MX teams, having lost just once. Here is his record in official competitions, including one match he played for Barcelona:
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal.
|Rival
|Tournament
|Final score
|Atlante
|FIFA Club World Cup 2009
|3-1 (1 goal)
|Cruz Azul
|Leagues Cup 2023
|2-1 (1 goal)
|Monterrey
|Concacaf Champions Cup 2024
|1-3
|Atlas
|Leagues Cup 2025
|2-1
|Necaxa
|Leagues Cup 2025
|2-2
|Atletico San Luis
|Leagues Cup 2026
|4-2 (2 goals)
Friendlies
- Barcelona vs America, 4-4
- Chivas vs Barcelona, 1-1
- Barcelona vs Leon, 6-0 (1 goal)
- Inter Miami vs America, 2-2 (1 goal)
Campeones Cup winners
This will be the ninth edition of the Campeones Cup, with Liga MX representatives holding a slight edge over their MLS counterparts. Mexican clubs have won the title four times, while U.S. teams have claimed it three times, with one edition canceled due to the 2020 pandemic.
- Tigres UANL – 2018
- Atlanta United FC – 2019
- Canceled due to COVID-19 – 2020
- Columbus Crew – 2021
- New York Football Club – 2022
- Tigres UANL – 2023
- America – 2024
- Toluca – 2025
SurveyWho will win the 2026 Campeones Cup?
Who will win the 2026 Campeones Cup?
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