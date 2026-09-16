Lionel Messi’s record against Liga MX teams ahead of 2026 Campeones Cup vs Cruz Azul

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, will face Cruz Azul, representing Liga MX, in the 2026 Campeones Cup. The match will be played at Nu Stadium, home of the Herons in MLS.

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will face off in the 2026 Campeones Cup, a trophy that pits the reigning MLS champions against the Liga MX champions. This will mark the 11th time Lionel Messi has faced a Mexican side, between his time at Barcelona and with the Herons, with six of those matches coming in official competitions.

Messi’s record against Mexican teams stands at four wins, one draw, one loss, and four goals. In friendly matches, he remains unbeaten, with one win, three draws, and two goals.

Inter Miami will look to become the fourth U.S. team to win the Campeones Cup, joining Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, and New York City FC. Can Lionel Messi once again tip the scales in his favor and add another title to his already extensive trophy cabinet?

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Messi has the edge against Mexican teams

Since joining MLS, Messi has enjoyed facing Liga MX teams, having lost just once. Here is his record in official competitions, including one match he played for Barcelona:

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal.

Rival Tournament Final score Atlante FIFA Club World Cup 2009 3-1 (1 goal) Cruz Azul Leagues Cup 2023 2-1 (1 goal) Monterrey Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 1-3 Atlas Leagues Cup 2025 2-1 Necaxa Leagues Cup 2025 2-2 Atletico San Luis Leagues Cup 2026 4-2 (2 goals)

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Friendlies

Barcelona vs America, 4-4

Chivas vs Barcelona, 1-1

Barcelona vs Leon, 6-0 (1 goal)

Inter Miami vs America, 2-2 (1 goal)

Campeones Cup winners

This will be the ninth edition of the Campeones Cup, with Liga MX representatives holding a slight edge over their MLS counterparts. Mexican clubs have won the title four times, while U.S. teams have claimed it three times, with one edition canceled due to the 2020 pandemic.

Tigres UANL – 2018

Atlanta United FC – 2019

Canceled due to COVID-19 – 2020

Columbus Crew – 2021

New York Football Club – 2022

Tigres UANL – 2023

America – 2024

Toluca – 2025

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