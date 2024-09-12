Trending topics:
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts reacts after Shohei Ohtani’s 47th home run

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze the baseball world. With each game, the Japanese player gets closer to perfection, and manager Dave Roberts speaks out about his great season in MLB.

By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani, the star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, continues his impressive season in the Major Leagues. The Japanese player hit his 47th home run of the season, closing in on the Dodgers’ franchise record. He also stole his 48th base, putting himself just two stolen bases shy of matching Rickey Henderson‘s record.

Ohtani has shown exceptional skill on both sides of the plate. With his offensive power and speed on the bases, he has become one of the most exciting players in MLB.

Manager Dave Roberts didn’t miss an opportunity to react to Ohtani’s great season after hitting his 47th home run. “For him to hit the ball 118 mph at that degree, it’s usually a double,” said Roberts. “But for Shohei, it’s a home run. He’s playing tremendous baseball. You can see he’s picking us up big time.”

“Him being able to take down 600 plate appearances has been very big for us,” Roberts said before Wednesday’s game. “And he’s having an unprecedented season.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dodgers dominate Cubs

In addition to Ohtani’s feat, the Dodgers had an outstanding night offensively. The team hit four home runs in a single inning, including two by Tommy Edman. The win over the Cubs was important for the Dodgers, who are looking to secure a playoff berth. With Ohtani’s leadership and the team’s strong performance, the Dodgers have a great chance of reaching their goals.

Ohtani’s future

Shohei Ohtani continues to make MLB history. In addition to his quest to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, he’s also vying for the MVP award. The Japanese player has proven to be exceptional on offense, and the versatility and talent he possesses make him one of the best players in MLB.

