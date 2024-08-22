Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani's teammate expresses doubts about his MLB free agency

Shohei Ohtani‘s teammate and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher faces an uncertain future as he approaches free agency. After a season marked by injuries and a performance below his usual standards, the right-hander is at a crucial moment in his career.

Walker Buehler, who in 2021 was among the best pitchers in MLB, has seen how injuries have significantly affected his performance in recent years. A right hip injury kept him away from the diamonds for several months, leaving the team and fans yearning for his return to the form he was known for.

Despite the setbacks, the pitcher remains a key piece in the Dodgers‘ rotation. However, uncertainty about his future and doubts about his ability to return to being the dominant pitcher of old have led to speculation surrounding his upcoming free agency.

What did Shohei Ohtani’s teammate say about his MLB free agency?

In a recent interview, Buehler expressed his concerns about his current situation: “I have a six ERA. I’m trying to figure out how to get people out in the major leagues. Free agency is for talking about when you have a two-five”. These statements reflect the pitcher’s frustration and determination to regain his level of play.

Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Buehler is aware that his performance in the remainder of the season will be crucial in determining his market value. However, the pitcher has made it clear that his priority is to help the Dodgers win a new championship and will not be distracted by contract negotiations.

The Dodgers and Buehler’s dilemma

The Dodgers face a major dilemma regarding Buehler’s future. The team has invested heavily in the pitcher and is confident in his ability to bounce back. The Dodgers want their pitcher back so that Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the team can continue in the race for the World Series championship.