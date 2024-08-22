Trending topics:
Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani's teammate expresses doubts about his MLB free agency

Shohei Ohtani's teammate with the Los Angeles Dodgers faces an uncertain future due to his upcoming MLB free agency.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers scores a run against the Seattle Mariners in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani‘s teammate and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher faces an uncertain future as he approaches free agency. After a season marked by injuries and a performance below his usual standards, the right-hander is at a crucial moment in his career.

Walker Buehler, who in 2021 was among the best pitchers in MLB, has seen how injuries have significantly affected his performance in recent years. A right hip injury kept him away from the diamonds for several months, leaving the team and fans yearning for his return to the form he was known for.

Despite the setbacks, the pitcher remains a key piece in the Dodgers‘ rotation. However, uncertainty about his future and doubts about his ability to return to being the dominant pitcher of old have led to speculation surrounding his upcoming free agency.

What did Shohei Ohtani’s teammate say about his MLB free agency?

In a recent interview, Buehler expressed his concerns about his current situation: “I have a six ERA. I’m trying to figure out how to get people out in the major leagues. Free agency is for talking about when you have a two-five”. These statements reflect the pitcher’s frustration and determination to regain his level of play.

Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Buehler is aware that his performance in the remainder of the season will be crucial in determining his market value. However, the pitcher has made it clear that his priority is to help the Dodgers win a new championship and will not be distracted by contract negotiations.

The Dodgers and Buehler’s dilemma

The Dodgers face a major dilemma regarding Buehler’s future. The team has invested heavily in the pitcher and is confident in his ability to bounce back. The Dodgers want their pitcher back so that Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the team can continue in the race for the World Series championship.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

