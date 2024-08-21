Trending topics:
MLB News: Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani opens up on dramatic dip in August batting performance

Shohei Ohtani, the star player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is currently struggling at the plate.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on August 14, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
By Alexander Rosquez

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar, has experienced a noticeable decline in his offensive performance during August. Despite continuing to hit home runs, the Japanese has seen his batting average and plate discipline drop.

In the first 15 games of this month, Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani had a batting average of .172. However, he has just hit his 7th home run this month out of 12 hits. Ohtani mentioned that he’s been feeling “a little off” with his “posture” at the plate.

Despite the struggles, Ohtani remains a key piece of the Dodgers. His ability to impact the game on both offense and defense makes him an invaluable player. However, the team must find solutions to help it regain its shape and maintain its production pace.

What did Ohtani say about his poor performance on offense for the Dodgers?

Shohei Ohtani addressed the challenges that he faced due to his underperformance with the Dodgers team. “I think having the right posture when I’m looking at the pitcher is important. I feel like it’s a little off,” he said.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out against starting pitcher Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on August 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dodgers’ manager presents his diagnosis of Ohtani’s situation

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts has analyzed Ohtani’s recent slump and identified some possible causes. According to Roberts, Ohtani may be losing his connection to the ground and focus on the batter’s box. Additionally, the fatigue accumulated throughout the season could be impacting his performance.

Freddie Freeman’s Injury

Another setback for the Dodgers is the injury of Freddie Freeman, who suffered a blow to the index finger of his right hand during a game. Although initial tests revealed no serious damage, Freeman will be sidelined for several days.

Freeman’s absence is a blow to the team, as he is a key hitter in the lineup. The Dodgers will have to look for alternatives to cover his absence and maintain their competitiveness in the fight for the playoffs.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

