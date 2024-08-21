MLB News: Yankees fire back at Staten Island coach over Aaron Judge LLWS critique

The New York Yankees come to the defense of their star player Aaron Judge after criticism from an LLWS coach.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has come under fire from a Little League coach. Bob Laterza, coach of the Staten Island team, accused Judge of not interacting with the young players during the Little League World Series held in Williamsport.

However, the Yankees have come to their player’s defense, claiming that Judge and other team members spent time interacting with young fans before the game against the Detroit Tigers. The organization has criticized Laterza for reacting publicly and negatively without first attempting to reach the Yankees to clarify the situation.

The Yankees’ response to Laterza’s criticism has been blunt. The team has highlighted its players’ commitment to the community and their willingness to interact with young fans. The Yankees have invited the Staten Island team to visit Yankee Stadium as a sign of their support and solidarity.

What was the Yankees’ response to Aaron Judge’s incident with LLWS?

According to Newsday, the Yankees responded with a forceful statement in defense of their captain Aaron Judge. “Aaron Judge is one of the great ambassadors of our sport. He is a role model worth celebrating – not simply because of his skills and accomplishments on the field – but because of the way he wholeheartedly embraces making a positive impact on those who look up to him”.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes photos with Little League players prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field on August 18, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

“Our entire roster spent the day in Williamsport connecting with as many Little Leaguers as they possibly could before our game, including the team from Staten Island. We commend all of our players for devoting their complete attention to the hundreds of kids who literally walked step-by-step alongside them from the moment the Yankees landed in Williamsport through the entirety of the evening. Our players were unequivocally committed to making the experience what it was intended to be – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young baseball players and their families from around the world to have meaningful and genuine interaction with some of Major League Baseball’s greatest players.

“Neither the Yankees nor our players organized the schedule on Sunday. In fact, because Staten Island played on Sunday our players went out of their way to spend time with them in the moments immediately before our game with the Tigers.”

As noted by the New York Post, “Judge and others were occupied signing autographs for Little League players throughout the afternoon after Staten Island won its game.“

Yankees respond to criticism of Staten Island coach

The Yankees responded strongly to Staten Island coach Laterza and provided some advice on following Judge as a role model, in turn, providing an invitation for the team to visit Yankee Stadium soon.

“We wish Staten Island success in winning the championship. Win or lose, we intend to invite them to Yankee Stadium. However, it would have been much better if Staten Island’s Coach called us to understand the facts before bitterly reacting in such a public fashion. Reaching out to us would have been the prudent way to act and would have set a fine example for his young players. Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect. The coach could learn a lot from him.”