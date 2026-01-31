Framber Valdez, Max Scherzer and a former NY Yankees hurler among 24 starting pitchers available in free agency

Framber Valdez is just one of the 24 starting pitchers currently available on the market, a list that also includes Max Scherzer, who had a relatively solid season last year with the Toronto Blue Jays and is still waiting for the right offer. Another notable arm on the list is a pitcher who appeared in the 2024 World Series with the New York Yankees.

Former Yankees starter Nestor Cortes is another available option. He departed New York in 2024 and finished the 2025 season playing sparingly for the Brewers and Padres. Still, there is optimism that he could bounce back in 2026.

Zack Gallen is also among the available free agents. He was widely expected to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2026 season, but Jon Heyman reported on January 27 that both the Cubs and Orioles have shown interest. As of now, nothing has been finalized.

List of 24 available free-agent starting pitchers

As of January 31, there are still 24 starting pitchers available, with Valdez standing out as one of the most intriguing options. According to Bleacher Report, teams such as the Orioles, Giants, Mets, and Angels have been identified as top potential landing spots for him.

Max Scherzer acknowledges the fans as he exits the game during the World Series on November 01, 2025 in Toronto. (Getty Images)

Starting Pitchers available Framber Valdez Griffin Canning Zac Gallen Jordan Montgomery Nick Martinez Tomoyuki Sugano Chris Bassitt Walker Buehler Zack Littell Patrick Corbin Lucas Giolito Erick Fedde Jose Quintana Aaron Civale Justin Verlander Chris Paddack Max Scherzer Jon Gray Miles Mikolas Frankie Montas Nestor Cortes Alex Cobb Tyler Anderson German Marquez

Former New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas is also on the list. Montas endured a difficult 2025 season with the Mets, posting a 6.28 ERA in just nine appearances, including seven starts. A lat injury limited his availability, and he underwent Tommy John surgery in September.

Several of the available starters could be relatively affordable options for teams in need of pitching. Aaron Civale earned $8 million last season, while Zack Littell finished 2025 with a 3.81 ERA as a starter and made $5.72 million.