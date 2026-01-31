Trending topics:
MLB

Framber Valdez, Max Scherzer and a former NY Yankees hurler among 24 starting pitchers available in free agency

There are still plenty of top starting pitchers available on the market, including Framber Valdez and Max Scherzer, along with other big names such as Justin Verlander and Zack Gallen.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Framber Valdez at Daikin Park
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesFramber Valdez at Daikin Park

Framber Valdez is just one of the 24 starting pitchers currently available on the market, a list that also includes Max Scherzer, who had a relatively solid season last year with the Toronto Blue Jays and is still waiting for the right offer. Another notable arm on the list is a pitcher who appeared in the 2024 World Series with the New York Yankees.

Former Yankees starter Nestor Cortes is another available option. He departed New York in 2024 and finished the 2025 season playing sparingly for the Brewers and Padres. Still, there is optimism that he could bounce back in 2026.

Zack Gallen is also among the available free agents. He was widely expected to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 2026 season, but Jon Heyman reported on January 27 that both the Cubs and Orioles have shown interest. As of now, nothing has been finalized.

Advertisement

List of 24 available free-agent starting pitchers

As of January 31, there are still 24 starting pitchers available, with Valdez standing out as one of the most intriguing options. According to Bleacher Report, teams such as the Orioles, Giants, Mets, and Angels have been identified as top potential landing spots for him.

Max Scherzer acknowledges the fans as he exits the game

Max Scherzer acknowledges the fans as he exits the game during the World Series on November 01, 2025 in Toronto. (Getty Images)

Advertisement
Starting Pitchers available
Framber ValdezGriffin Canning
Zac GallenJordan Montgomery
Nick MartinezTomoyuki Sugano
Chris BassittWalker Buehler
Zack LittellPatrick Corbin
Lucas GiolitoErick Fedde
Jose QuintanaAaron Civale
Justin VerlanderChris Paddack
Max ScherzerJon Gray
Miles MikolasFrankie Montas
Nestor CortesAlex Cobb
Tyler AndersonGerman Marquez
NY Mets expect a major comeback despite the arrival of Freddy Peralta

see also

NY Mets expect a major comeback despite the arrival of Freddy Peralta

Former New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas is also on the list. Montas endured a difficult 2025 season with the Mets, posting a 6.28 ERA in just nine appearances, including seven starts. A lat injury limited his availability, and he underwent Tommy John surgery in September.

Advertisement

Several of the available starters could be relatively affordable options for teams in need of pitching. Aaron Civale earned $8 million last season, while Zack Littell finished 2025 with a 3.81 ERA as a starter and made $5.72 million.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Steelers new coach Mike McCarthy sends clear message about possible franchise QB for 2026 amid Aaron Rodgers’ retirement rumors
NFL

Steelers new coach Mike McCarthy sends clear message about possible franchise QB for 2026 amid Aaron Rodgers’ retirement rumors

Ty Simpson leaves clear message to Alabama amid transfer rumors post NFL Draft declaration
NFL

Ty Simpson leaves clear message to Alabama amid transfer rumors post NFL Draft declaration

Joe Burrow’s key weapons in the Bengals send strong warning to their rivals ahead of the next NFL season
NFL

Joe Burrow’s key weapons in the Bengals send strong warning to their rivals ahead of the next NFL season

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy might have inadvertently revealed Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision for 2026
NFL

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy might have inadvertently revealed Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision for 2026

Better Collective Logo