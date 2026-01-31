NY Mets expect a major comeback despite the arrival of Freddy Peralta

It’s clear that the New York Mets have done everything possible to build a highly competitive roster and remain among the World Series contenders. The addition of Freddy Peralta reinforces that approach, though there are other players who could return in strong form and make a significant impact as well.

One of them is Venezuelan right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who was unfortunately sidelined by injuries in recent months in Queens. However, all signs point to him arriving at spring training in good shape, according to Will Hammon of The Athletic.

The 30-year-old spent the entire season sidelined after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and following a long rehabilitation process, the pitcher is expected to compete for a full-time spot on the roster.

Carlos Mendoza finds himself with an intriguing opportunity to make a major push in the NL East, not only because of the depth of players at his disposal, but also due to the blend of experience, talent, and youth on the roster.

Adbert Alzolay.

The step up with Peralta

The New York Mets have undergone a massive transformation this offseason, signaling their intent to dominate the National League by acquiring two of the most impactful names on the market.

The addition of Freddy Peralta via trade gives the rotation a legitimate ace; Peralta is coming off a sensational 2025 campaign where he led the league with 17 wins and posted a stellar 2.70 ERA with over 200 strikeouts.

Complementing this boost on the mound is the blockbuster signing of Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract. Bichette, who hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs last season, provides a high-contact, elite bat that stabilizes the lineup alongside Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto.

By pairing a top-tier strikeout pitcher with one of the game’s premier infielders, the Mets have effectively filled their biggest holes, turning a fringe playoff roster into a powerhouse built for a deep October run.

