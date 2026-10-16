Giancarlo Stanton’s future with the NY Yankees reportedly seem “murky”

The New York Yankees are already looking ahead to next season, facing several roster questions, chief among them the uncertain future of slugger Giancarlo Stanton, according to a recent report.

Following a frustrating campaign plagued by roster depth issues, offseason speculation is already swirling around the New York Yankees. As the front office weighs significant roster changes, high-profile names—including veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton—have emerged in trade and roster movement discussions.

According to a report from Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Stanton’s future in the Bronx appears “murky.” While the designated hitter has produced clutch postseason moments for New York throughout his tenure, anticipation is building over how the team will handle his contract moving forward.

Rumors linking Stanton to potential suitors like the Seattle Mariners surfaced late in the regular season. Now, as general manager Brian Cashman looks to overhaul the roster, the former NL MVP could end up near the top of the team’s departure list.

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Fan frustration has also reached manager Aaron Boone and Cashman himself, with a vocal segment of the fanbase calling for leadership changes. While the Yankees have time to navigate their offseason strategy, their standard as a flagship MLB franchise means every move will remain under intense scrutiny.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees.

Potential names leaving the Yankees next season

Beyond Phillips’ report on Stanton, several players could be on their way out due to expiring contracts or sub-par production. Among them, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham headline a notable list of potential departures.

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Pending free agents Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B): Enters the open market following a polarizing contract year in which his offensive production dipped, making him a prime candidate to sign elsewhere in free agency. Trent Grisham (CF): Hits unrestricted free agency following a defensive regression in center field, clearing a path for top prospect Spencer Jones to stake his claim in the outfield. Paul Goldschmidt (1B): The veteran reaches the market facing potential retirement or a change of scenery, which would open up first-base reps for younger hitters like Ben Rice. Amed Rosario (UTIL): Left off early postseason rosters due to struggles against left-handed pitching, likely signaling the end of his brief tenure in New York. Paul Blackburn (RHP): Heads into unrestricted free agency following a breakout campaign in the bullpen, which could price him out of New York’s plans as competing offers materialize.



The Yankees face a pivotal few months ahead as they attempt to appease an impatient fanbase. After another empty October, New York enters the offseason under immense pressure to build a roster capable of ending its World Series drought.

Key takeaways

Gary Phillips reports that Giancarlo Stanton’s future in the Bronx appears “murky.”

that Giancarlo Stanton’s future in the Bronx appears “murky.” General manager Brian Cashman looks to overhaul the roster after an empty October.

looks to overhaul the roster after an empty October. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Trent Grisham headline a notable list of pending free agents.

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