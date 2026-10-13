NY Yankees fanbase votes to oust Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman by 2027

The New York Yankees' 2026 season ended in heartbreak with an ALDS loss to the Rays, leaving Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman on the hot seat.

Another disappointing season has come to an end for the New York Yankees. Following their defeat against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, the Yanks are turning their attention toward making a bigger impact in the 2027 MLB season, leaving front office decisions on Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman at the top of the priority list.

According to a poll conducted by The New York Post of 11,000 Yankees fans, 85% voted for Boone to be relieved of his duties ahead of the 2027 season, while 73% want to see Cashman replaced in the front office.

Despite Cashman publicly backing Boone for 2027, questions persist as both figures enter the final year of their contracts, with reports beginning to surface regarding their long-term security in the Bronx.

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With Cashman’s contract extension reportedly meeting internal resistance, the Yankees face critical roster and managerial questions to resolve if they hope to bounce back and end their postseason championship drought in 2027.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida.

Boone and Cashman by the numbers

Boone has maintained a high level of regular-season success, compiling a 603–435 record (.581 winning percentage) while leading the franchise to six postseason appearances, three AL East division titles, and an American League Pennant in 2024.

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Under Cashman’s leadership, the franchise has sustained an unprecedented 28 consecutive winning seasons while capturing four World Series championships (1998, 1999, 2000, 2009), seven American League Pennants, and 14 AL East division titles.

Though his early tenure was defined by the late-1990s dynasty, his decade-plus title drought and reliance on heavy spending have drawn heavy criticism, even after returning the Yankees to the World Series in 2024.

Potential replacements already emerging?

Despite internal continuity, reports indicate the Yankees may already be considering external options to turn the franchise around, with interim Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly emerging among the potential candidates.

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Brad Ausmus, Shelley Duncan, Don Mattingly, Jorge Posada, Rocco Baldelli, Omar Lopez, and Joe Espada are among the names that could be evaluated if owner Hal Steinbrenner decides to move on from Boone.

Meanwhile, potential internal and external front-office successors have also surfaced if Cashman departs, with Damon Oppenheimer, Michael Fishman, and Jean Afterman mentioned in early reports.

Key takeaways

New York Post poll revealed 85% of Yankee fans want Aaron Boone fired and 73% want Brian Cashman replaced.

revealed 85% of Yankee fans want Aaron Boone fired and 73% want Brian Cashman replaced. Aaron Boone holds a 603–435 record , while Brian Cashman has won four World Series titles.

, while Brian Cashman has won four World Series titles. Potential managerial replacements include Don Mattingly, Brad Ausmus, Shelley Duncan, Jorge Posada, and Rocco Baldelli.

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