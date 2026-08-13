How many fans are attending Twins vs Phillies today in 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game?

With the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies set to meet at the iconic Iowa venue, the 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game is bringing Major League Baseball back to one of its most unusual settings. But just how many fans will witness it in person?

The 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game is bringing the Twins and Phillies to Dyersville, Iowa, for a matchup unlike any other on the regular-season schedule, with the refurbished Field of Dreams site hosting its first MLB game since 2022.

Unlike a typical MLB game, the event is not designed to accommodate tens of thousands of spectators. Tickets for the August 13 matchup were distributed through a lottery that initially opened exclusively to Iowa residents.

That limited capacity makes the crowd part of the story. As baseball returns to the Iowa cornfields, the size of the audience will help define the atmosphere at a venue built around nostalgia, history and a much smaller-scale experience.

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How many fans are attending the Twins vs. Phillies Field of Dreams Game?

Around 8,000 fans are expected to attend the 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game. Local officials told CBS2 Iowa that the community is expecting a lot of spectators for Thursday’s matchup, which is being played at the new permanent Field of Dreams Ballpark.

A general view of signage prior to the 2022 game between the Reds and the Cubs at Field of Dreams (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The figure is consistent with the venue’s size. The new ballpark seats up to 8,000 fans, making it one of the smallest venues to host a Major League Baseball game. The stadium replaces the temporary 8,000-seat facility that MLB constructed for the 2021 and 2022 Field of Dreams Games.

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MLB has described tickets for the 2026 event as “extremely limited”. The league’s official ticket page says only a limited number may become available closer to the event, while tickets are currently being handled through MLB’s official Fan-to-Fan marketplace.

Why is attendance limited at the Field of Dreams Game?

Attendance is limited because the Field of Dreams Ballpark was designed as an intimate, non-traditional MLB venue. Its purpose is to recreate the distinctive atmosphere of the movie site rather than provide the capacity of a conventional Major League ballpark.

The location itself is a major factor. The Field of Dreams site sits in rural Dyersville, Iowa, rather than in a major metropolitan area, and the ballpark was built specifically around the existing movie site and surrounding cornfields.

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MLB’s return in 2026 is part of its broader series of games at non-traditional venues, including Rickwood Field and Bristol Motor Speedway. The first Field of Dreams Game in 2021 established the scale of the event.

MLB built a temporary ballpark next to the movie site with a potential capacity of up to 8,000 fans, and the inaugural White Sox-Yankees matchup drew a crowd of roughly 8,000.

For 2026, the organization has retained that intimate concept while replacing the temporary structure with a permanent ballpark. The new venue opened this summer and is intended to host MLB and other baseball events.