In which city and stadium is the Twins vs Phillies 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game being played?

With the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies set to meet in Dyersville, Iowa, the 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game is bringing baseball back to its iconic movie setting after a four-year hiatus. But this time, the venue has a new chapter to reveal.

The Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies are bringing MLB back to Dyersville for the 2026 Field of Dreams Game. It will be played Thursday at a venue that looks familiar but has undergone a major transformation.

The game will be played at the new permanent Field of Dreams Ballpark in Iowa. The Twins-Phillies matchup marks the third MLB game at the site, following the White Sox-Yankees game in 2021 and the Reds-Cubs meeting in 2022.

Unlike those first two editions, which used a temporary stadium, the 2026 game will be held at the site’s new permanent ballpark, which can accommodate up to 8,000 fans, creating a more intimate atmosphere.

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What is different about the new Field of Dreams stadium?

The biggest difference is that the 2026 Field of Dreams Game is being played in a new permanent ballpark rather than the temporary stadium MLB built for the 2021 and 2022 games. The new facility can accommodate up to 8,000 fans and is designed to remain at the Dyersville site for baseball and other events beyond the Twins-Phillies matchup.

A general view of the Field of Dreams prior to the game in 2022 (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The permanent ballpark is part of a broader redevelopment of the Field of Dreams property. The stadium was designed to preserve the site’s connection to the movie while giving it infrastructure capable of hosting professional, college, youth and other baseball events.

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Plans for the facility included clubhouses, suites, meeting rooms, concessions and other amenities that were not part of the temporary setup used for MLB’s first visits.

Where is Dyersville, Iowa, located?

Dyersville is a small city in eastern Iowa, about 25 miles west of Dubuque, where the Field of Dreams Movie Site and the new MLB ballpark are located. The site sits off U.S. Highway 20 at 28995 Lansing Road.

The location is part of what makes the Field of Dreams Game so different from a normal MLB event. Instead of being surrounded by a major metropolitan area and a traditional sports district, the ballpark sits among the rolling hills and cornfields of rural eastern Iowa.

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For visitors traveling by air, the Field of Dreams Movie Site identifies Dubuque Regional Airport as the closest airport, with the site roughly a 25-mile drive away. By road, the destination can be reached from U.S. Highway 20, with signs directing visitors toward Lansing Road and the movie site.

Can fans visit the original Field of Dreams movie site?

Fans can visit the original Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, including the iconic baseball field and farmhouse, although access can be affected by major events and special schedules.

The site’s official visitor information says the field is open from sunrise to sunset year-round, weather permitting. Visitors can walk onto the original diamond, play catch and explore the location used for the 1989 movie.

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The site also offers guided tours of the Kinsella farmhouse, the home featured in the film. Those tours last approximately 30 minutes, and the site’s official information recommends booking ahead for a preferred time slot.

The experience is not limited to the field. The property includes the farmhouse, the cornfields, the DugOut restaurant and other attractions, while the downtown Dyersville If You Build It Exhibit provides additional information about the making of the movie and the site’s history.

There is, however, an important exception around the 2026 MLB event. The movie site is closed to the general public from August 9 through August 15, 2026, according to local officials, as Dyersville prepares to host the Minor League Baseball and MLB events.