Phillies trading for Luis Arraez might prompt Bryce Harper to make a change for the team

The Philadelphia Phillies made a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco Giants to land Luis Arraez, in a move that could lead Bryce Harper to change his position.

With the MLB trade deadline looming, the Philadelphia Phillies‘ front office stepped up by landing three-time batting champion Luis Arraez in a deal with the San Francisco Giants, reported by ESPN‘s Jeff Passan. This move is expected to see Bryce Harper make a change for the rest of the season.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post notes that the Phillies have too many infielders now, which is why a possible solution would be moving Harper to the outfield. The important part is that Harper is “thought to be willing” to make this change.

Currently second in the National League East at .527, the Phillies’ postseason aspirations are getting a huge boost with Arraez, and Harper would be doing the team a favor with such a move. However, the Phillies can still play Arraez at second base without necessarily moving Harper to the outfield.

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Luis Arraez’s stats heading into Philadelphia

Arraez was one of the biggest names to watch heading into the MLB trade deadline. A four-time All Star, the left-handed infielder has established himself as the best at his job in 2026.

Bryce Harper brought his outfielder's glove on the last road trip, saying he was ready to move to the outfield, if needed.



He's expected to move to the outfield to make room for Luis Arraez in the infield. Alec Bohm to first base, Bryson Stott to third base. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 3, 2026

Hitting .324 with four homers, 47 RBI and an .801 OPS this season; Arraez is also a two-time Silver Slugger Award-winner with a career batting average of .318, boasting 40 home runs and 348 RBIs. The numbers speak for themselves as the Phillies’ rotation just got a massive upgrade.

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Arraez’s contract arriving in Philly

Arraez, who turns 30 in April 2027, is arriving in Philly under the $12 million, one-year deal he signed with the Giants in February. Only time will tell us whether his performance with the Phillies earns him a new paycheck in the City of the Brotherly Love. If not, he will hit free agency next year.

Full terms of the Arraez trade to Phillies

Jayson Stark of The Athletic adds that, along with Arraez, the Phillies are landing right-reliever Caleb Kilian, whereas the Giants get prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair in return.