Phillies to guarantee Luis Arraez what NY Yankees couldn’t without necessarily moving Bryce Harper to OF

The New York Yankees missed out on Luis Arraez, who is joining forces with Bryce Harper on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The MLB trade deadline day saw the New York Yankees miss out on three-time batting champion Luis Arraez, who’s joining the Philadelphia Phillies via trade from the San Francisco Giants. And even though the Arraez trade could prompt Bryce Harper to make a position change, the Phillies can still avoid moving the latter to the outfield.

A report by Matt Gelb, Andrew Baggarly and Charlotte Varnes for The Athletic suggests Arraez will play second base for the Phillies, which may explain why the Yankees couldn’t land the four-time All-Star.

The report claims that teams interested in Arraez were told about his desire to continue at second base, which already made the Yankees run from behind in the Arraez sweepstakes. With that position covered by Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Bronx Bombers couldn’t meet Arraez’s position demands.

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The Phillies were aware of his intention to stay at second base and made the deal regardless. Now, they’re seemingly guaranteeing Arraez’s request and have different ways to do so, including options where Harper doesn’t move to the OF.

I’m hearing it’s a very very real possibility Bryce Harper will move to RF. Bryson Stott will move to third base. Alec Bohm will move to first base.



Source confirms the Phillies are trading for second baseman Luis Arraez pic.twitter.com/lr6qoKY82Q — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 3, 2026

How Phillies can adjust their lineup with Arraez at 2B

The first option, which includes Harper moving to the OF, would be with Bryson Stott playing third base, moving Alec Bohm to first base and having Harper on the right field.

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However, per The Athletic, the Phillies could simply move Stott to third base and keep Harper at first base by trading Bohm before the deadline. Another option the Phillies have reportedly “discussed internally” is moving Stott to the outfield, with Harper and Bohm staying on the infield corners.

There are more ways than one for the Phillies to make room for Arraez at his favorite position. And even though it requires creativity, this situation makes sense. After all, we’re talking about the player who’s leading MLB with a .324 hitting average in 2026.