How many innings is Jesus Luzardo pitching today in Game 2 of Phillies vs Braves 2026 MLB Wild Card?

The Philadelphia Phillies, led by Jesus Luzardo, fell to the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the 2026 MLB Wild Card Series and will look to bounce back in the second game at Truist Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a false start in the 2026 MLB Wild Card Series, falling to the Atlanta Braves in Game 1. Following his injury, Jesus Luzardo was the starting pitcher, so he is not expected to see action in Game 2.

The Phillies’ starting left-hander for the second game will be Cristopher Sanchez, who will face Tyler Mahle of the Braves. Don Mattingly’s team needs a win at all costs to stay alive in the series.

Truist Park will be the main stage for this matchup, which could, in many ways, determine the Phillies’ fate this season. If the home team manages to win again, they will eliminate Philadelphia and advance to the next round.

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Jesus Luzardo’s numbers in Game 1

During NL Wild Card Series opener, Jesus Luzardo delivered a strong outing, pitching 5.0 solid innings while allowing just 1 earned run on 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 6 batters. Commanding his secondary pitches well and featuring a fastball that averaged 96.6 mph with 11 swings-and-misses, Luzardo exited the game after 5 innings with a no-decision.

Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Atlanta Braves.

However, the Braves eventually took advantage of the Phillies’ bullpen late in the game, securing a 5-3 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

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The problems following Luzardo’s exit

After Luzardo’s exit, Don Mattingly turned to the bullpen to protect a late lead—but the group ultimately collapsed in the final frames. The trouble began when closer Jhoan Duran was brought in unusually early in the 7th inning to face the top of Atlanta’s order.

While the Phillies briefly pulled ahead 3-1 via a two-run triple from J.T. Realmuto in the top half, the bullpen couldn’t hold the advantage. In the bottom of the 8th inning, Duran allowed a crushing go-ahead, three-run home run to Austin Riley—who crushed a 99.9 mph fastball—surrendering 4 unanswered late runs.

What injury did Luzardo recently suffer?

In mid-September 2026, Luzardo was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. After being scratched from a scheduled start on September 12 due to initial shoulder stiffness, an MRI revealed no structural damage.

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He was sidelined for about two weeks to rest and recover, ultimately being activated right before the end of the regular season on September 28 to ensure he was cleared and ready for postseason action.

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