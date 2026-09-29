NY Giants insider clarifies impact of JJ McCarthy trade for Jaxson Dart

It is already known that Jaxson Dart will not see any more action this 2026 NFL season, leading many to wonder what his future with the franchise will look like. While the New York Giants decided to bring in J.J. McCarthy, according to insider Jordan Raanan, the G-Men remain committed to their plan for Dart to be their quarterback of the future.

Dart arrived in East Rutherford in the 2025 Draft, and over his two seasons in the NFL, injuries have been a constant. During his rookie season, he dealt with serious concussion issues, while just days ago, his 2026 campaign was cut short by a severe injury to one of his knees.

McCarthy’s arrival is one of the latest in a series of recent moves by the Giants, including the release of Odell Beckham Jr. While John Harbaugh is sticking with Jameis Winston as the QB1 moving forward, nothing appears to be guaranteed in the team’s plans.

Advertisement

The Giants have plenty of reasons to trust Dart

Jaxson Dart showed genuine franchise potential during his rookie campaign, putting up 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, and 9 rushing touchdowns while maintaining an elite 1.5% interception rate. He picked up right where he left off in 2026, delivering a masterclass in Week 1 against Dallas Cowboys with 230 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and a blistering 79.3% completion rate before his early exit in Week 2.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

That raw efficiency, poise under pressure, and dual-threat capability give New York every reason to double down on him as its long-term solution under center, proving his development is far too valuable to stall over a temporary injury set-back.

Advertisement

McCarthy awaits his opportunity

Next Sunday, October 4, the G-Men will host the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium, in what could be a key moment for them to gain momentum and truly establish themselves as contenders in the NFC East. While Harbaugh trusts what Winston can provide as the team’s primary signal-caller, any setback could put his position in jeopardy.

While J.J. McCarthy has not been able to establish himself as a starter for the Minnesota Vikings since entering the NFL, his talent is undeniable. Injuries and his lack of playing time may put him behind in the Giants’ pecking order, but he will patiently wait for any opportunity to prove that he can rise to the occasion.

Key takeaways

New York Giants remain committed to Jaxson Dart as their long-term starting quarterback.

to Jaxson Dart as their long-term starting quarterback. Dart accumulated 2,272 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns during his rookie NFL campaign.

and 15 passing touchdowns during his rookie NFL campaign. The team hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 4 at MetLife Stadium.