Why isn’t Brad Marchand playing today for Panthers vs Hurricanes in 2026-27 NHL season opener?

The Florida Panthers begin their 2026-27 NHL season against the Carolina Hurricanes, and they will be without Brad Marchand on the ice.

The 2026-27 NHL season is getting underway, and one of the marquee matchups will see the Florida Panthers take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Paul Maurice’s team will be without Brad Marchand for this game, as he continues to recover from an injury.

During the recent offseason, Marchand underwent surgery to address a lingering lower-body injury, meaning the veteran forward will be unable to join his teammates for the first few games of the season.

“Unfortunately I had to have surgery,” he recently revealed. “I was trying to fix without surgery but unfortunately that wasn’t able to happen and had to kind of do it last minute. With the time and the recovery I’m going to need I won’t be able to make it and play in the game.”

Advertisement

While there is no exact timetable for his return, there could be more clarity throughout October. Both Paul Maurice and GM Bill Zito intend to handle the situation cautiously, although it is not considered a long-term issue.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers in action.

The Panthers need Marchand

The Florida Panthers need Brad Marchand’s veteran grit and offensive firepower as they look to turn things around after a tough 2025-26 campaign. During that season, Marchand proved he can still deliver top-tier production despite battling injuries, posting 27 goals and 54 points in just 52 games.

Advertisement

The Panthers desperately need that scoring depth and physical edge on the ice, especially after finishing 7th in the Atlantic Division with an 84-point record (40-38-4) and missing out on the postseason standard they set during their recent championship runs.

Marchand’s proven track record as a clutch playoff performer and crucial depth scorer provides Florida with the leadership and energy necessary to climb back up the divisional standings.

Florida’s first challenges

Maurice’s team will kick off its 2026-27 NHL regular season campaign with a four-game road trip through Carolina and California. Panthers’ season opener vs Hurricanes at PNC Arena is followed by a matchup against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Thursday, October 1.

Advertisement

They then visit the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center on Sunday, October 4, before wrapping up the opening swing against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, October 6, right before returning home against the Minnesota Wild on October 10.

Key takeaways