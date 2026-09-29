NY Yankees spark confusion around Aaron Judge during Game 1 of AL Wild Card vs Red Sox

After leaving Aaron Judge off the AL Wild Card roster, the New York Yankees only added to the drama around their star right fielder with a confusing decision before Game 1 against the Boston Red Sox.

Entering Game 1 of the AL Wild Card in the 2026MLB Postseason, Aaron Boone explained the reasons behind Aaron Judge’s absence for the New York Yankees. However, that clarity only lasted so long as a PA announcement at Yankee Stadium, before the series opener against the Boston Red Sox, caught fans by surprise.

“Notably missing from pregame intros at Yankee Stadium: Aaron Judge. Other [players] who are not on the roster were introduced,” Gary Phillips of NY Daily News reported on X.

No. 99 feels like a household name too important for the Yankees to simply forget to address him. Although nothing can be confirmed from it, leaving Judge out of the pregame player introductions could mean two things.

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Yankees could be foreshadowing Judge decision

With other injured players like Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham having better luck than Judge and making the cut for the Yankees’ Wild Card squad, the fact that Judge wasn’t even introduced to the fans at Yankee Stadium raised eyebrows.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates.

On the one hand, it could hint at a worst-case scenario, which in turn could also go down two paths. One, the Yankees are ruling Judge out of the entire MLB Postseason due to his calf strain, and that’s why they didn’t introduce him.

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Another tough scenario could be that Judge is upset with the organization for sidelining him in the AL Wild Card and that not being announced was his own decision. That would mean trouble going into the offseason.

Potential good omen for Judge

On the other hand, not introducing Judge may actually be a good omen. Judge pushed as hard as he could to be back in time for Game 1 against the Red Sox. Although he skipped a key test in his final chance to convince the Yankees, Judge still gave it his all to return to the diamond in The Bronx for the series against Boston.

Being introduced as a non-roster player may not have sat right with him, and perhaps he did ask to be left out of the introductions, but only because he wants it so that when his name is actually announced, it will mean something, the fanbase can erupt appropriately and get to see him play right after.

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NY Yankees have tough test in hand

Of course, these are all theories with little evidence behind them, but as things stand, until New York explains the real reason why Judge was left out of the player introductions, they help ease some of the confusion among the fans.

Needless to say, with a three-game series against the Red Sox underway, the Bronx Bombers have much bigger fish to fry than stress and pull their hair out because of Judge’s failed player introduction, which could have been a simple mistake.

Key takeaways

Aaron Judge was left out of the Yankees’ pregame Wild Card player introductions.

of the Yankees’ pregame Wild Card player introductions. Other non-roster players for New York were introduced to the fans.

for New York were introduced to the fans. A calf strain sidelined the Yankees captain for the AL Wild Card series.