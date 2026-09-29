Connor Bedard lets Blackhawks, Jeff Blashill know true feelings about being sidelined

Set to miss time to start the 2026-27 NHL season, Connor Bedard spoke honestly about Jeff Blashill and the Chicago Blackhawks' decision to keep him away from danger.

Although he understands where the team is coming from, it seems Connor Bedard is still not fully on board with Chicago Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill’s decision to sideline him for the start of the 2026-27 NHL season. It’s not so much that Bedard wasn’t allowed to play against the Vegas Golden Knights on opening night, but the fact that he’s being ruled out for at least a month of the regular season.

Having recently been named team captain and entering a crucial season in which Chicago finally has real aspirations, it’s easy to see why he won’t want to miss a single moment. Bedard is joining the Blackhawks, though Blashill set the record straight, for the first road trip of the season, but he won’t practice or play, and that simply won’t cut it for the young leader who’s anxious to get back on the ice.

Asked whether his original timeline is still standing and if he will indeed miss the first month of the new NHL season, Bedard didn’t sugarcoat his thoughts. The captain’s statement is one Blashill will definitely get wind of, though the bench-boss remains committed to listening to the medical staff’s careful approach.

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“I don’t know [if I will be out a month]. I’m doing what I can, [my left shoulder] feels really good,” Bedard admitted during an interview with What Chaos! “I’m out there, doing basically everything on the ice. So, who knows? It’s obviously not really up to me in the end. I would play right now if I could. A lot smarter people make that decision, but we’ll see, just do what I can on a day-to-day.”

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Blackhawks clear the air around Bedard’s timeline

When Bedard suffered the offseason injury to his left shoulder and underwent surgery to repair it, the Hawks announced a four-month timeline for Bedard to be fully healthy again. That meant Bedard, who was injured in July, would be able to return to the ice in November. However, general manager Kyle Davidson has put that timeline into question, too.

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“Davidson says he doesn’t have any update to Connor Bedard’s return timeline yet,” as reported by Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. “All along, we were going to find out new information, if anything, probably in October,” Davidson admitted, per Ben Pope. “Until we have that…”

For the time being, Bedard will have to wait a little longer, even if he is growing sick and tired of being kept in bubble wrap by Blashill, Davidson, and the Blackhawks when he feels he’s ready to go.

Bedard’s injuries in Chicago

Entering the first season under his new, five-year, $75 million contract extension ($15 million AAV), Bedard wants to be out there on the ice as much as he can for the Blackhawks. Unfortunately, Bedard has been forced to miss time with injuries several times throughout his still-young NHL career.

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First, Bedard broke his jaw during his rookie year, being sidelined for roughly six weeks, and missing 14 games. The injury also cost him an appearance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, which the former first overall pick had earned an invite to.

During his sophomore year in 2024-25, Bedard was able to stay healthy all the way through, completing his first—and only—82-game campaign. With the regular season extending to 84 games, Bedard likely won’t ever finish with such a mark and be able to call it a perfect year.

Lastly, Bedard suffered what he called a “freak injury” to his right shoulder and ended up missing 13 games that season. For a second-straight season, Bedard will miss some games. Exactly how many? That remains a mystery.

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Key takeaways