Mexico vs Peru: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on September 29, 2026

Mexico and Peru meet at Sports Illustrated Stadium on September 29 for an international friendly as both sides continue shaping their squads after the 2026 World Cup. Find out how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico vs Peru Tournament Friendly Date Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Time 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT TV Channels TUDN, Univision Live Stream –

How to watch Mexico vs Peru in the USA

Mexico vs Peru will be available in the United States through Univision and TUDN.

Can I watch Mexico vs Peru for free?

There is no confirmed free trial option for watching Mexico vs Peru in the USA. The match will be available through Univision and TUDN on TV.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico vs Peru is a preparation match rather than a competitive tournament fixture, but it carries plenty of significance for both teams. Mexico are beginning a new cycle after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Rafael Marquez taking charge of the national team following Javier Aguirre‘s tenure.

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The Peru friendly will be Marquez’s second scheduled match in charge, following the September 26 meeting with Colombia. The four-game U.S. tour gives Marquez an early opportunity to evaluate his squad and establish his ideas.

Players of Peru prior to the international friendly match (Source: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images)

Mexico‘s September-October schedule includes Colombia, Peru, the United States and Chile, with the Peru game taking place at Sports Illustrated Stadium before the Tricolor faces the USMNT in Arizona on October 3. The FMF officially lists the Peru match as a 2026 preparation game.

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Peru enter the matchup under Mano Menezes, who took over as the team continues its rebuilding process toward the 2030 World Cup. The Bicolor did not qualify for the 2026 tournament after finishing ninth in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings, so these friendlies are particularly useful for integrating players and developing a new squad.

What time is the Mexico vs Peru match?

Mexico vs Peru kicks off at 9 PM ET on Tuesday, September 29.