Mexico vs Peru LIVE: Start time, where to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 international friendly in New Jersey

Mexico face Peru in a 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and a timeline of action.

Mexico and Peru will face each other this Tuesday, September 29, in a 2026 international friendly. The match will take place at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, United States, as both sides continue their international preparation with this new commitment.

After the departure of Javier Aguirre, Rafael Marquez took over as Mexico’s head coach and already had his first match in charge last weekend, when Mexico drew 1-1 with Colombia. Gilberto Mora scored Mexico’s goal in that match, marking the start of a new cycle under Marquez.

Meanwhile, Peru are going through a difficult moment after missing out on the most recent World Cup. They began this new cycle with a defeat against the United States, as the USA side defeated Peru 4-1.