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Mexico vs Peru LIVE: Start time, where to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026 international friendly in New Jersey

Mexico face Peru in a 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and a timeline of action.

Israel Reyes of Mexico and Gianluca Lapadula of Peru.
© Michael Steele /Jamie Squire /Getty ImagesIsrael Reyes of Mexico and Gianluca Lapadula of Peru.

Mexico and Peru will face each other this Tuesday, September 29, in a 2026 international friendly. The match will take place at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, United States, as both sides continue their international preparation with this new commitment.

After the departure of Javier Aguirre, Rafael Marquez took over as Mexico’s head coach and already had his first match in charge last weekend, when Mexico drew 1-1 with Colombia. Gilberto Mora scored Mexico’s goal in that match, marking the start of a new cycle under Marquez.

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Meanwhile, Peru are going through a difficult moment after missing out on the most recent World Cup. They began this new cycle with a defeat against the United States, as the USA side defeated Peru 4-1.

Peru starting XI

Peru will line up as follows: Pedro Gallese; Marcos Huaman, Erick Noriega, Renzo Garces, Marcos Lopez; Wilder Cartagena, Oslimg Mora, Yoshimar Yotun; Piero Magallanes, Jairo Velez, Adrian Ugarriza.

Mexico confirmed lineup

Mexico will line up as follows: Oscar Garcia; Victor Guzman, Denzell Garcia, Mateo Chavez, Everardo Lopez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Orbelin Pineda, Obed Vargas; German Berterame, Jeremy Marquez, Isaias Violante.

What is the all-time record between Mexico and Peru?

Mexico and Peru have faced each other 28 times across international competitions and friendly matches. Mexico have won 11 of those meetings, while Peru have won nine, with eight draws.

In the rivalry, Mexico have scored 37 goals, compared with 32 for Peru.

Why isn't Julian Quinones playing?

Julian Quinones is not playing in today's match because of a muscle injury he suffered while playing for Saudi Arabia's Al-Qadsiah. The injury kept him out of Mexico's squad selected by Rafael Marquez for this international window.

Start time and where to watch

Mexico vs Peru will get underway at 9:00 PM ET (PT:6:00 PM)

Watch this International Friendly match between Mexico and Peru live in the USA on TUDN and Univision.

Mexico and Peru clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Mexico face Peru in Harrison, New Jersey, this Tuesday, September 29.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Mexico and Peru battle it out at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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