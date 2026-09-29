Why isn’t Charlie McAvoy playing today for Bruins vs NY Rangers in 2026-27 NHL opening night?

Fans tuning in to NHL opening night between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers are in for a surprise as star defenseman Charlie McAvoy isn't playing for the Spoked B in the 2026-27 season debut.

While Mike Sullivan defended his New York Rangers‘ lineup to face the b in opening night of the 2026-27 NHL season, Marco Sturm will be short one of his best players: Charlie McAvoy. The Bruins‘ defenseman is out today because he must serve a suspension before he can play this season.

Although it was likely forgotten by several fans during the dog days of summer, McAvoy’s suspension has been a long time coming and Boston knew it would be without its best blueliner to start the 2026-27 NHL season.

After being scheduled for an in-person hearing at the NHL’s offices in New York City, McAvoy received a six-game suspension for slashing Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson during last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result of McAvoy’s third-career suspension, the blueliner will miss the first six games of the 2026-27 NHL season, including opening night at TD Garden against the Rangers.

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MCAVOY TOOK A SWING AT BENSON 😬



In the dying minutes of Game 6, Charlie McAvoy took a swing at Zach Benson which landed him a 5-minute penalty for slashing and a game misconduct.



Do you think he should face any supplemental discipline?



(🎥: @espn) pic.twitter.com/SvoaPqLmre — BarDown (@BarDown) May 2, 2026

Why was McAvoy suspended?

Down 4-1 in an elimination Game 6 against the Sabres in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, McAvoy lost his cool. After chasing a puck down the ice side by side with Benson, the forward made McAvoy trip up and fall near the boards. The Bruins’ blueliner immediately retaliated with a vicious slash over his head that hit Benson in the arm but could’ve been even worse.

McAvoy was assessed a major penalty for slashing along with a game misconduct. That wasn’t the end of it, as McAvoy was scheduled for an in-person hearing, which revealed the suspension would be at least five games. In the end, McAvoy received the minimum suspension length for players with in-person hearings (six games).

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Because the Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 6 against the Sabres, McAvoy has to serve his suspension to start the regular season.

When will McAvoy return?

McAvoy is healthy and available to play as soon as the suspension is served, so the Bruins should have him back on the ice by Oct. 14, when they face off against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose.

Who is replacing McAvoy?

With McAvoy suspended and away from the ice to start the regular campaign, Will Borgen (the former New York Rangers’ blueliner) will play on the top defensive pairing alongside Hampus Lindholm.

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Key takeaways