The MLB schedule offers so-called doubleheaders, two games on the same day in the same series, but the rules have changed a bit from a season ago. Check here the rules about the doubleheaders.

Major League Baseball is changing some rules to accommodate MLBPA requirements but the change does not have any direct impact on the natural order of baseball in the league. So far it is known that the doubleheaders will be a bit shorter than normal.

The MLB Players Association has been in discussion with the league about a possible change in the length of the doubleheaders. The objective of that discussion was the protection of the health of the MLB players since the schedule is too heavy.

The first doubleheader in the 2022 MLB season was on April 19, Arizona Diamondback at Washington Nationals, the home team won both games 6-1 and 1-0. That same day, another doubleheader took place when the Mets won both games against the San Francisco Giants at home 3-1 and 5-4.

What are the mlb doubleheader rules in 2022?

The rules changed slightly, for the 2022 MLB season the doubleheaders will be only 7 innings, in addition to that the extra-innings in those games also have a change, now the teams will have a free runner at second base during each extra-inning.

Extra-innings tend to lengthen games longer than normal, which is why the second base free runner was taken into account as an initiative to prevent games from lasting longer than the established time on television.

How many doubleheader games are there in the 2022 MLB season?

37 doubleheader games will be played in the 2022 MLB season, the first game on April 19 and the last doubleheader of the season on October 4 when the Yankees play the Rangers on the road at 2:05 PM and 8:05 P.M.