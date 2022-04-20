Major League Baseball is changing some rules to accommodate MLBPA requirements but the change does not have any direct impact on the natural order of baseball in the league. So far it is known that the doubleheaders will be a bit shorter than normal.
The MLB Players Association has been in discussion with the league about a possible change in the length of the doubleheaders. The objective of that discussion was the protection of the health of the MLB players since the schedule is too heavy.
The first doubleheader in the 2022 MLB season was on April 19, Arizona Diamondback at Washington Nationals, the home team won both games 6-1 and 1-0. That same day, another doubleheader took place when the Mets won both games against the San Francisco Giants at home 3-1 and 5-4.
What are the mlb doubleheader rules in 2022?
The rules changed slightly, for the 2022 MLB season the doubleheaders will be only 7 innings, in addition to that the extra-innings in those games also have a change, now the teams will have a free runner at second base during each extra-inning.
Extra-innings tend to lengthen games longer than normal, which is why the second base free runner was taken into account as an initiative to prevent games from lasting longer than the established time on television.
How many doubleheader games are there in the 2022 MLB season?
37 doubleheader games will be played in the 2022 MLB season, the first game on April 19 and the last doubleheader of the season on October 4 when the Yankees play the Rangers on the road at 2:05 PM and 8:05 P.M.
|Full 2022 MLB Doubleheaders Schedule
|DATE
|TEAMS
|GAME 1
|GAME 2
|April 19
|Arizona at Washington
|WSH, 6-1
|WSH, 1-0
|April 19
|San Francisco at NY Mets
|NYM, 3-1
|NYM, 5-4
|April 20
|Chicago Sox at Cleveland
|2:10 PM
|6:10 PM
|May 3
|Atlanta at NY Mets
|3:10 PM
|6:40 PM
|May 7
|Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
|6:40 PM
|12:35 PM
|May 14
|LA Angels at Oakland
|4:07 PM
|9:40 PM
|May 17
|Chicago Sox at Kansas City
|2:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|May 17
|Arizona at LA Dodgers
|10:10 PM
|3:10 PM
|May 28
|Baltimore at Boston
|12:10 PM
|6:10 PM
|May 30
|Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
|7:40 PM
|1:05 PM
|May 31
|Minnesota at Detroit
|1:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|June 4
|St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
|7:15 PM
|1:20 PM
|June 11
|Colorado at San Diego
|10:10 PM
|4:10 PM
|June 14
|Pittsburgh at St. Louis
|1:15 PM
|7:45 PM
|June 17
|Philadelphia at Washington
|7:05 PM
|1:05 PM
|June 18
|LA Angels at Seattle
|10:10 PM
|4:10 PM
|June 28
|Minnesota at Cleveland
|1:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|July 2
|Tampa Bay at Toronto
|12:07 PM
|6:07 PM
|July 11
|Detroit at Kansas City
|8:10 PM
|2:10 PM
|July 12
|Chicago Sox at Cleveland
|1:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|July 21
|Detroit at Oakland
|3:37 PM
|7:07 PM
|July 21
|NY Yankees at Houston
|1:10 PM
|6:40 PM
|August 2
|Colorado at San Diego
|10:10 PM
|4:10 PM
|August 6
|LA Angels at Seattle
|4:10 PM
|10:10 PM
|August 6
|Atlanta at NY Mets
|7:10 PM
|1:10 PM
|August 10
|Chicago Sox at Kansas City
|8:10 PM
|2:10 PM
|August 13
|Atlanta at Miami
|1:10 PM
|7:10 PM
|August 23
|St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
|8:05 PM
|2:20 PM
|September 8
|San Francisco at Milwaukee
|4:10 PM
|7:40 PM
|September 12
|Texas at Miami
|7:10 PM
|1:10 PM
|September 13
|Tampa Bay at Toronto
|7:07 PM
|1:07 PM
|September 13
|Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
|12:35 PM
|6:40 PM
|September 17
|Minnesota at Cleveland
|7:10 PM
|1:10 PM
|September 20
|Arizona at LA Dodgers
|10:10 PM
|3:10 PM
|October 1
|Philadelphia at Washington
|7:05 PM
|1:05 PM
|October 4
|Detroit at Seattle
|9:40 PM
|6:10 PM
|October 4
|NY Yankees at Texas
|2:05 PM
|8:05 PM