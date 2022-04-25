Another team with a new uniform from the MLB City Connect series, this time the Royals unveiled the new jersey honoring Kansas City, the city of fountains.

Major League Baseball has an initiative called the Connect Series where some selected teams redesign their uniforms inspired by their local cities, but only a few teams are part of the initiative. The Kansas City Royals recently unveiled their new City Connect jersey titled the city of fountains.

The Kansas City Royals have Salvador Perez among the top 10 mlb home run players and this season he is likely to stay in that top for a long time. For now the team is having trouble starting the season with a 5-9 overall record.

The last time the Royals won a World Series title was in 2015, and in the 2021 season the team had a losing record of 74-88. The team has good players but the strategy is not solid to win titles.

How to buy the Royals' City Connect jersey?

The City Connect jersey is available at the official Kansas City Royals store at mlbshop.com, where fans can purchase the team's new official jersey and baseball cap. Another website with discounts and promotions is Fanatics.com with all the new City Connect from the other MLB teams.

Shop to buy Royals’ City Connect jersey: https://www.mlbshop.com/kansas-city-royals/t-25006465+z-9796344-2936975534

How much does the Royals’ City Connect jersey and cap cost?

The Royals new jersey is priced at $159 bucks and the official team baseball is $45.99 at mlbshop.com. But the best thing is that the old models of the Royals jerseys, hoodies and caps will be on sale while the new jerseys are sold.

