Balls, posters and photos are worth much more when they are autographed by a famous baseball player, but it is not easy to get the autograph of a super star. There is an option for a baseball fan to get a merchandise item autographed without going to the stadium.

Baseball is one of the most popular sports in the United States, and Major League Baseball is the most famous and powerful baseball league and organization in the world. One of the most recognized US baseball team in the world is the New York Yankees with 27 World Series titles.

MLB players earn an average of $700,000 a year and MLB big stars earn more than $10m per season. They almost never have time for anything other than baseball, their lives revolve around their work on the field.

Every MLB team has loyal fans who attend most of the team's games during the season hoping to get a ball, jersey or photo signed by a player. But very few fans get an autograph from their favorite players.

How to send an autograph request to an MLB player?

There is an easy way to get an autograph from an MLB player without going to a baseball stadium. Simply knowing the mailing address of a baseball park is enough to send a ball or any merchandise object to be signed by a baseball player.

The package with the merchandise must be well labeled and with a description of who will be the player who must autograph said merchandise. Most players sign the merchandise and fans receive their package back in a couple of weeks or months.

An example of how to get a signed baseball card by a Boston Red Sox player is to send a package to the Fenway Park address (4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215) and politely ask the player to sign the card.

