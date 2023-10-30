How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for World Series Game 4

Arizona Diamondbacks will play against Texas Rangers in what will be the fourth game of the 2023 MLB World Series. Here you can find all the essential details, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream the game online in the United States.

[Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers online FREE in the US on Fubo]

The fourth game of the World Series is currently underway, and it has certainly lived up to the promise of intense competition. Both teams are determined to emerge victorious in this crucial fourth game, which holds immense significance. During the Championship Series, these two formidable rivals managed to defeat the finalists from the 2022 season.

The Texas Rangers overcame the Houston Astros and the Arizona Diamondbacks prevailed over the Philadelphia Phillies. These victories demonstrated that both teams are well-prepared to become champions. However, only one of them can claim the championship title, and the outcome of the fourth game may prove to be a decisive turning point.

When will Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB World Series between Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will take place this Tuesday, October 31 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers

This 2023 MLB division series game between Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX.