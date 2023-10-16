How to watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Houston Astros and Texas Rangers meet in the 2023 ALCS. This game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The home team could not do anything to avoid the defeat that, although it was not that big, gave the visitors the advantage, but they still have another opportunity to move forward and tie the series.

[Watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers online free in the US on Fubo]

Houston Astros are ready to win the second game of the series, they have a top notch lineup, but yesterday things did not go as they expected, they lost the first by 0-2.

The Texas Rangers had to work hard to prevent the Astros from scoring like they did during the divisional series. The Rangers used 4 pitchers during the first game with Jordan Montgomery being the key piece.

When will Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers be played?

Houston Astros and Texas Rangers play for the 2023 ALCS on Monday, October 16 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Dusty Baker will likely adjust his strategy a bit to win Game 2, especially with Jose Altuve failing to produce runs during the first game of the series, and the 5-hit Astros failing to score a single run.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:37 PM

CT: 3:37 PM

MT: 2:37 PM

PT: 1:37 PM

How to watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers in the US

This game for the 2023 ALCS, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Monday, October 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX SPORTS.