How to watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Houston Astros and Texas Rangers meet in the 2023 ALCS. This game will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The home team wants to start the series with a big win at home, but they know that the visitors are prepared for all kinds of batters. The visitors are not the biggest favorites but they have a tight lineup for this big series.

[Watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers online free in the US on Fubo]

The Astros had a relatively easy series against the Minnesota Twins, winning the first game at home, losing the second, but sweeping the Twins in the final two of the ALDS by 9-1 and 3-2.

The Rangers had a longer road before reaching this ALCS, they played and won in the Wild Card Round against Tampa Bay 2-0 and then eliminated the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 showing an almost perfect offensive game with an impeccable rotation of the bullpen.

When will Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers be played?

Houston Astros and Texas Rangers play for the 2023 ALCS on Sunday, October 15 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The home team are big favorites, they won 90 games during the regular season, although the visitors also won the same number of games, the home team is playing their seventh straight postseason and the eighth in the last nine seasons.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers in the US

This game for the 2023 ALCS, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday, October 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is MLBTV.