Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the 2023 World Series. This game will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Rangers are a good defensive team, and they need to make the Diamondbacks make mistakes. They can do this by forcing them into ground balls and double plays. The Diamondbacks have a huge home field advantage. Game 3 of the World Series has the potential to be a very good game. It is a matchup of two very good teams, and it is a pivotal game in the series.

The Rangers’ biggest need going into Game 3 is to get their offense going. They need to be able to put runs on the board to support Scherzer. If they can’t do that, they will be in danger of losing the series. The Rangers also need to play solid defense. They can’t afford to give the Diamondbacks any extra outs. The Diamondbacks have a good offense, and they will take advantage of any mistakes that the Rangers make.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are headed into Game 3 of the 2023 World Series with a lot of confidence after winning Game 2 by a score of 9-1. The Diamondbacks’ offense exploded in Game 2, scoring nine runs on 16 hits. Merrill Kelly pitched a gem for the Diamondbacks, going seven innings and allowing just one run.

When will Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks be played?

Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks play for the 2023 World Series on Monday, October 30 at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Diamondbacks have a good pitching staff, and the Rangers need to be patient at the plate. They can’t afford to swing at the first pitch. They need to work the count and wait for their pitch. The Diamondbacks are hoping to carry the momentum from Game 2 into Game 3. They will be sending Brandon Pfaadt to the mound in Game 3. Pfaadt is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he is a tough matchup for any team.

Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:03 PM

CT: 7:03 PM

MT: 6:03 PM

PT: 5:03 PM

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Arizona Diamondbacks in the US

