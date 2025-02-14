‘I felt that I owed it to the team and the fans’: Jonathan Loáisiga explains his decision to return to the Yankees for one more season

Jonathan Loáisiga missed most of the 2024 MLB season due to injury, significantly limiting his contributions to the New York Yankees and forcing him to sit out the World Series, where the team ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a hard-fought battle on the mound.

In his latest remarks, Loáisiga was candid about his decision to return to New York, stating, “It was very important to me to come back.” He also made it clear that his return was a way of giving back to the organization and its supporters, adding, “I felt that I owed it to the team and to the fans.”

During free agency, there was speculation that he might not remain on the roster. However, Loáisiga admitted he wasn’t focused on that aspect of his career, explaining, “My agent was the one handling free agency matters—I wasn’t paying attention to that.” Last season, he earned $2.5 million with the Yankees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Loáisiga emphasized his commitment to getting healthy for the upcoming season, saying, “My mind is on rehabbing myself so I can be healthy again.” He also expressed a strong sense of responsibility to return and give his best effort for the team.

Jonathan Loaisiga (L) #43 celebrates with Ben Rortvedt #38 of the New York Yankees after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 at Tropicana Field on August 25, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Advertisement

What Is Loáisiga’s New Salary With the Yankees?

Loáisiga’s new contract is a one-year deal worth $5 million, doubling what he earned with the Yankees in 2024 and 2023. The agreement also includes a club option for 2026, making the 2025 season a crucial year in determining his long-term future with the team.

Advertisement

see also 15 MLB's highest-paid coaches: Dugout dynasties with sky-high salaries

Loáisiga’s Best Years in New York

Loáisiga’s strongest seasons with the Yankees came in 2021 and 2022, when he made 107 relief appearances and posted a 6.30 ERA across those two years. At the time, it seemed like his pitching career was taking off, but injuries derailed his momentum. In 2023, he was limited to just 17 appearances before his health issues worsened.